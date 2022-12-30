How chefs are gearing up for 2023; Take a look at the upcoming food trends

2023 food trends: The Indian food and beverage (F&B) industry took time to get back on its feet after the pandemic. It is finally gearing up for some good business. After almost two consecutive washout years in the aftermath of the coronavirus pandemic, the hospitality industry is poised for rapid growth. As per reports, the market size of the industry, currently, is Rs 4.5 lakh crore, of which almost 65 per cent comes from the unorganised sector.

Chef Akash Deshpande, Chef de Cuisine, Nava Restaurant told financialexpress.com that the restaurant industry in India has witnessed a plethora of changes since the onset of the pandemic. He said, “The appetite to identify and explore regional ingredients from across India has increased tremendously and we can expect restaurant kitchens to create memorable moments with simple ingredients that they appreciate and cherish, but with the addition of their interpersonal take on each one of them.”

“Food should be simple and at the end of the day, it should have the power of retention, because that is what makes what we call in the industry ‘a regular guest’ return for more. Chefs in India are revolutionizing the culinary landscape to a degree wherein Indian ingredients are taking center stage across the world and we can only expect more in 2023 from the said culinary gift that keeps on giving,” he added while talking about the upcoming 2023 plans.

The FMCG sector in India is currently the country’s fourth-largest sector and the bakery industry is one of the largest segments in the food processing sector. The pandemic has definitely played a major role in shaping this industry and its growth while driving its attention toward ordering online through e-commerce portals. “With busy lifestyles, one of the major developments in Indian consumers is prioritizing convenience, and as bread and biscuits are easily accessible and affordable, bakeries are a go-to option. This has also resulted in a rise in demand for instant meals; Ready to Cook (RTC) and Ready to Eat (RTE) are also influencing current consumer preferences. We, as a bakery brand, provide several alternatives to this concept (Bread, Lavash, etc) as it can be easily paired with any food item and is accessible through online and offline mediums,” Chef Aditi Handa, Co-founder & Head Chef, The Baker’s Dozen said.

She added, “Considering today’s scenario, consumer centricity is at the core of any brand, and keeping up with consumer trends and needs can be tricky at times. There is a major shift in consumers’ purchasing habits and there is increasing awareness among people regarding their well-being to which the pandemic has contributed to a very large extent. People are now very much concerned about what they buy and what they consume.”

Further talking about the 2023 food trends, Chef Aabhas Mehrotra, Chef & Partner, Sorrentina All Day Dining told us, “Leveraging seasonal products and produce in 2023 will help restaurants stay on trend while retaining their clientele and making a profit at the same time. Customers enjoy uniqueness and innovation, thus one of the other trends with significant potential in 2023 will certainly be the fusion of cuisines.”

He added, “We will see the rise of alternatives which has been ongoing for some time now. Substituting ingredients that are more locally relevant, Chefs will focus on a lot of unique pairings- sweet and savory. In my opinion, there will be a greater outlook to explore more regional authenticity across cuisines in coming years.”

Agreeing with what Chef Aabhas Mehrotra said, Chef Ashish Das, Executive Chef, Cafe Calma, The Shalimar Hotel added, “The industry will see some amazing trends this year as eateries will adjust to deliver experiences more than just meals.”

He added, “Direct interaction between guests and chefs would become commonplace in order to exchange ideas and comprehend cuisines from their perspective. Another important trend ruling the industry will be live cooking sessions or a kitchen with a window. This is a growing trend that restaurants in India have already noticed and many of them have started implementing it.”

Guests find it exciting to watch the chef plate their exquisite dessert to savour the temptation. “Classical dishes will return with a contemporary spin and plating, and not just in restaurants—they are already in every home’s kitchen. Nowadays Indian diners are very keen to try their favourite fruit or vegetable in a unique dish with new unusual looks and flavours using various techniques and experimentation,” he explained.