The connection between the mind and the environment is reciprocal, meaning that each affects the other. One of the primary issues employees face is stress at work. This stress can come from a variety of sources, both internal and external. Some of these factors include things like hard deadlines, multitasking, unhealthy competition, ridicule and rough interactions, odd working hours, unhealthy communication patterns, lack of clarity regarding roles and expectations, lack of prioritization, difficult senior or teammates, and chaotic and unstructured work environments.

All of these factors can contribute to work-related stress.

Stress can have a biological impact, causing changes in brain neurochemistry, such as low levels of serotonin and raised levels of norepinephrine. It can also affect the hormonal response along the hypothalamus-pituitary-adrenal axis, resulting in increased cortisol levels. The mind and body are closely linked through neurochemicals, hormones, and immunity. While some stress can enhance resilience and performance, excessive stress can lead to significant distress and dysfunction.

This distress can manifest in various ways, including disturbed sleep, disturbing dreams, disrupted appetite, depression, significant anxiety, panic spells, anger outbursts, bodily pains, headaches, apprehension, pessimism, decreased concentration, indecisiveness, irritable bowel, low immunity, and a higher likelihood of infections.

The following are some ways suggested by Dr. Sameer Malhotra, Director, and Head – of the Department of Mental Health and Behavioral Sciences, Max Super Speciality Hospital, Saket, to cope with work-related stress:

Healthy lifestyle: A regular healthy sleep-wake schedule, some regular exercise/ physical sport, some constructive hobbies, a healthy balanced diet (having meals at proper times), time for relaxation and breathing exercises (pranayama), and some time for meditation.

Work-life balance: Attempts toward work-life balance are necessary to avoid burnout. Try to keep personal and professional life separate and maintain a healthy balance.

Clear communication: Try to understand your role functions and rational expectations at work. Communicate clearly regarding setting task priorities right, and don’t hesitate to ask for timely guidance if stuck. Provide timely updates to your seniors. Try to keep the work environment peaceful and avoid unnecessary clutter. Keep reminders like sticky notes to avoid oversight. At times, light instrumental music in the backdrop can be soothing.

Healthy professional relationships: Try to keep healthy professional relationships with other colleagues. Avoid excessive emotional displays or overreactions at work. Be regular and consistent, avoid over-commitments, and set rational timelines with your colleagues (seniors and juniors) to avoid unnecessary unrealistic pressures.

Skill building: Make efforts towards skill-building to improve your work performance and decrease stress levels.

Counter negative thoughts: Avoid negative pessimistic thoughts with positive rational thoughts. Avoid overgeneralization, magnifying negatives, and minimizing positives. Try to keep a balanced view.



It is essential to recognize the impact of the work environment on mental health and take proactive steps to manage work-related stress. Seeking timely professional help is crucial if one experiences significant changes in sleep, appetite, mood, and negative thoughts. However, adopting healthy lifestyle practices such as regular exercise, balanced diet, relaxation techniques, and work-life balance can significantly reduce work-related stress. Moreover, clear communication, healthy professional relationships, skill-building, and positive thinking can also help in coping with work-related stress and promoting overall well-being. By implementing these coping strategies, individuals can create a healthy work environment and lead a fulfilling professional and personal life.