By Dr. Meenakshi Chobe

While there are many ways to manage your diabetes and glucose levels, yoga is one such way that will help you regulate your blood glucose level. This World diabetes Day we would like to share how best to manage diabetes through Yoga. While yoga may not be able to completely eliminate the problem, it can help you stabilize your insulin and blood glucose levels.

The 2 most common forms of Diabetes mellitus are:

Type 1 diabetes mellitus and Type 2 diabetes mellitus. The first one is due to minimal or no insulin production by the beta cells of pancreas. The more common type, diabetes mellitus type 2, though it can appear at any age, usually starts with increasing age and has many contributory causes, such as obesity, heredity, lack of exercise, autoimmunity, and stress. Yoga can be a powerful additional tool for enhancing the efficacy of conventional diabetes treatment. It makes diet control and weight reduction easier and is a good form of mind intervention also reduces excess blood glucose levels, stress-hor-hormone levels, improves the function of the reas, and normalizes your immune system.

In addition to following a healthy diet, below are the yoga practices that you should undertake on a regular basis.

The physical postures (Yogasanas): Asana practice brings about deep rest to the different parts of the body. Some of the simple and useful asanas are Ardhamatsyendrasana, Chakrasana, Bhujangasana, Ushtrasana, Dhanurasana. These poses make you feel energetically locked, loaded, and ready to take aim. These are energizing postures, that stimulate and give deep rest to the pancreas. These also increase blood flow to your abdominal organs, build confidence and empowerment.

Breathing Practices (प्राणायाम) : Practice the three different types of Breathing: Abdominal, Thoracic, Clavicular systematically. In natural breathing we may use all three types at once, so all the muscles involved are exercised.



Bandhas & Kriyas:

Uddiyana Bandha is the Abdominal lock. One of the three interior body “locks” used during asana and Pranayama practice to control the flow of energy (prana) in the body. Each lock seals a specific part of the body. The first lock is Mula Bandha (Root lock) and the third is Jalandhara Bandha (Throat lock). When all three are used together, it is called Maha Bandha, which means great lock. In Sanskrit, Uddiyana (which is pronounced oo-di-yana) means “flying up,” which pretty accurately describes the feeling of drawing the belly in and up that this bandha requires.

For abdominal lock (Uddiyana Bandha), keep your back straight, bend forward (Either in proper standing or sitting position) and exhale completely through your mouth, then gently drop your chin to the chest so no air can enter. Suck in your abdomen, forming a deep hollow. Try to contract the muscles as you do so. This may be difficult, but with daily practice, you will soon master it. Hold until you need to take a breath, then release, relax the muscles and inhale slowly. repeat after Relaxation. CAUTION Avoid during menstruation, pregnancy, active inflammation, or bleeding, or if you have hypertension or heart disease.

Agnisara Kriya is the Abdominal Pumping: With your back straight, lean forward and exhale completely through your mouth. Gently drop your chin to your chest so, air cannot enter your lungs. Suck your abdomen up into the chest. Then, relax your muscles so the abdomen comes out. Suck in the abdomen and pump it in and out until you need to inhale, then relax the abdominal muscles and breathe normally. Repeat three times. CAUTION Avoid during menstruation, pregnancy, active inflammation or bleeding, or if you have hypertension or heart disease, or abdominal surgery.



Meditation and Relaxation Techniques:

Meditation: Choose a word such as “OM” or “GOD”, or “ONE”, and chant inwardly to yourself. Do not move your lips, just hear the sound in your mind. Approximate time 15 minutes for substantial benefits. If your mind wanders bring it back again and again to the same word.

Relaxation: Techniques like instant relaxation, quick relaxation, and deep relaxation techniques which take between 10 to 20 minutes will work wonders.

Emotional Culturing: This can help you transform negative states of thoughts into positive ones. It is to constantly soften your emotions with constant practice.

Caution: – It is advised to practice advanced yoga practices under the supervision of a trained Yoga therapist.

(The author is Research Scientist – Integrative Medicine at AAYU APP.