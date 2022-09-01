How are Interior Designers redefining luxury apartments?

By Pratik Kataria,

The COVID-19 pandemic has changed the approach of homebuyers towards housing and real estate. Earlier, homebuyers were willing to sacrifice their comfort with regards to the space for better connectivity to their workplaces or their children’s school. Post-pandemic evolution has introduced us to hybrid working and online schooling, therefore shifting the priorities of the consumers of real estate.

Homebuyers today are happy to move towards the suburbs where they get bigger homes with improved access to better infrastructure, amazing amenities, and open spaces. The JLL Homebuyer Preferences Survey of 2021 reiterated that prospective homeowners look for larger apartments with balconies and an additional study room to work from home. Apart from the space requirements, homeowners, today envision their future homes to have an element of luxury in them. Interior designers and architects work with developers to provide homebuyers with apartments that resonate with their dreams.



The Importance of Interior Design

People usually attribute interior design to luxury. However, interiors play a significant role in our day-to-day lives, like:

Improving Spaces

Interior designers start by creating spaces suited to each purpose. They make bedrooms more calming by playing with light and colours and prioritise efficiency and functionality in office rooms.

Impacting Moods

The best interior designers rely on the psychology of colour to build homes that uplift your mood. They use browns to create safe and comfortable spaces with a rustic vibe. Designers often complement browns with orange in living areas as the colours stimulate feelings of relaxation and warmth.

Expressing oneself

Your home’s interiors often reflect your style and aesthetics. Interior designers will learn about you and your vision for the space before offering ideas to help you express yourself.

Maximises Space

Designers have the unique ability to create a flow for your entire home. They use their skills to make your life convenient and choose furniture that makes the most of the available space.

Interior Design Elements That Exude Luxury

You can create a ‘luxurious’ home even in a small space – that’s the beauty of interior designing. You can work with interior designers to build a functional and aesthetic home that provides a high-end feel. To create opulent interiors, you should focus on:

Minimalism

Turn your apartment into a luxe home by embodying the less is more concept. Use monochromatic colours for a crisp look that creates an illusion of space. Remember to balance minimal interiors with the right lights and colours for a warm and welcoming environment.



Colours

Colours work hand-in-hand with minimalistic designs to create a posh apartment. When dealing with a space crunch, focus more on mirror placement and light colours like creams and beiges. Light walls serve as a blank canvas for a wide range of furniture options and help create a calming atmosphere. If you’re willing to go bold, you can experiment with luxury hues and statement pieces. An emerald armchair or a single ruby wall adds a touch of personal flair and opulence to your space.

Lighting

Lights control what we see and how we perceive our surroundings. Brighter spaces appear larger and feel grander. Most new homes today use floor-to-ceiling windows in the living room and bedrooms to create the impression of larger spaces. In the absence of natural light, you can strategically use intricate and elegant fittings to enhance your space. Choose yellow lights over white ones for a warm and inviting feel.

Textures

Textures interact with light to impact your interiors. You can select large pieces of furniture with a prominent texture to class up a space. You can also blend textures to add layers of depth to your home. Think about pairing large wooden tables with ceramic vases or sofas with velvet cushions to set a luxurious scene.

Potential buyers today look for a space that allows them to express their aesthetics. With a few quick personal touches, homeowners can transform their living spaces into uber luxurious homes.

(The author is Director (Sainath Developers – The House of Kataria) &President, NextGen Committee, NAREDCO Maharashtra. Views expressed are personal and do not reflect the official position or policy of the FinancialExpress.com.)



