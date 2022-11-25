How a bride can prep her hair for D-day and a look at the latest trends

By Dhruv Bhasin

Make-up. Hair. Outfit. Decor. These things will never be as important as on your wedding day. We know that you’ve been searching for the best body and hair products and spending hours trying to find the perfect lehenga.

Leading up to the big day, the to-do list is never-ending, and paying attention to your hair often gets lost in the noise.

But not this time!

From pre-wedding hair care to styling on the big day, we’ve got you covered!

Pre-wedding Hair Care

Simply scrolling through pictures to find the perfect hairstyle isn’t enough. Yes, it’s essential, but how would you do that if your hair isn’t nourished and moisturised properly?

So, if you plan to get married anytime soon, it’s important to start taking care of your hair early; if i were you, I’d start NOW.

With the chilly winter months upon us, finding products best suited for this season’s concerns are a must. Major winter hair concerns include dandruff, hair thinning, and hair fall. In addition, the lack of moisture in the winter air makes our hair extremely dry and itchy. Dandruff, flakiness, and scalp irritability could result from this, which can cause hair problems.

So, the first thing to do when preparing for a winter wonderland wedding is to manage these concerns. For these, plant-powered hair care is a must! You can turn to natural ingredients like turmeric to boost hair density. Arata has a 3-step routine that contains Capilia Longa which is clinically proven to reduce hair loss by up to 89% and stimulate growth, making it the perfect choice if you are looking for hair regrowth products.

For dandruff, on the other hand. It’s imperative to get products with clinically tested ingredients proven to reduce itching and flaking- powered by Piroctone Olamine, CutiBiome CLR and tea tree extract; this range provides long-term defence against dandruff!

With powerful ingredients that work, your hair will get the moisture and nourishment needed to feel soft and luscious on your big day!

Time to Style!

Now that you have your winter hair care sorted, it’s time to move on to the fun part- hair styling to look super trendy on your D-day! With all eyes on you and a million options to choose from- your wedding hairstyle is undoubtedly the most crucial part of your outfit!

So, before you finalise a look, it’s essential to research and pin trendy styles that match your vibe and aesthetics. This would allow you to narrow your choices and pick the perfect style that makes you feel you!

Everyone’s hair is unique and your styling needs will differ depending on whether you have straight, curly or wavy hair. If you have smooth and straight hair, then one thing you need is volume! If you want to let your hair down for the big day then Arata Sea Salt Thickening spray is what you need as it gives volume instantly!

Today, most brides prefer to wear sleek and trendy updos to keep their hair out of their faces. Styling products necessary for sleek styles should definitely include hair wax and pomade. Arata hair pomade is a good product if you are looking for a soft hold and flexible styling control.

If you have waves or curls, we’ve got you covered too!

Styling curly hair is slightly different, and you might need to get CG- Friendly products for your hair type. To ensure that your curls are bouncy and form juicy ringlets, we advise you to use paraben and sulfate-free products leading up to the day, and of course, on the day.

When it comes to styling, a few essentials for curlies are hair cream and gel that’s formulated especially for curly hair. These products will give you sculpted curls with a defined curl pattern. You can use Arata Curly Hair Gel to get enhanced ringlets and hold. Complete the look with finger coiling or brush styling to get the perfect shine and bounce!

There you go; that’s all you need to know about hair care and styling for the perfect winter wedding!

So, what are you waiting for? Finalise the venue, find your outfit, save some hair inspo, and let’s get to it!

(Dhruv Bhasin is the Co-Founder of Arata. Views are personal)