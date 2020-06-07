Hotels, Restaurants to start services: Govt lays down SOPs and guidelines on preventive measures

It is to note that all the hospitality services shall remain closed in the containment areas.

Coronavirus prevention in hotels: With the recent orders of unlocking different sectors, the hospitality sector will too be open for people from Monday. However, resumption in operations cannot simply go back to what it was before the Coronavirus outbreak but will come with a lot of precautionary measures. The Ministry of Health and Family Welfare has introduced some guidelines for all the hospitality units before they start working again. This is expected to reduce the risk of Coronavirus transmission among people.

Guidelines for hotels to prevent COVID-19 transmission

All the entrances will have hand sanitizer dispensers and thermal screening provisions. Only asymptomatic guests and staff will be allowed within the premises.

While staff will have to wear masks at all times, the hotels will also provide face covers/masks, gloves and hand sanitizers to staff as well as the guests. Staff can also wear gloves as an additional precaution.

If a staff member is at a higher risk (age above 65 or pregnancy), he or she should be given tasks that do not involve exposure to the public directly.

The government has recommended the hotel management to facilitate work from home wherever feasible.

Hotels cannot have large gatherings or congregations inside and outside on lawns.

Valet parking has been allowed given the staff has taken preventive measures and disinfect the steering, door and car keys.

All social distancing norms in the lobby, lifts in the hotel will be followed.

All guests checking in the hotel will have to submit travel history and medical conditions within a self declaration form along with their IDs.

Room-service is preferred mode for food than dining areas in hotels.

The government has urged all hotels to adopt contactless processes like online forms, QR-codes and digital wallets during check-in and check-out.

Gaming areas will remain closed.

For home deliveries, hotels will screen the delivery staff thermally before sending them.

Guidelines for restaurants to operate

Seats have to be arranged in such a manner that ensures adequate social distancing.

The government has recommended usage of disposable menus.

Restaurants should use good quality paper napkins instead of cloth napkins.

Ordering and payment should also be done via digital mode.

Buffet services should also be provided in an organised manner so people are standing within the prescribed distance of 1m.

It is to note that all the hospitality services shall remain closed in the containment areas and all those who are opening in other places will have to strictly follow all the protocols that can help prevent transmission of the novel Coronavirus.