Hotels in Rishikesh, Kanatal, Nainital that offer the best experience of the Himalayas

Be it an adventurous vacation or a relaxing holiday, the hills of Uttarakhand have something to offer to everyone. There are ​majestic waterfalls, surreal landscapes, and expansive views of clouds making the place look even more beautiful. For this reason, financialexpress.com decided to round up the best hotels in Uttarakhand that provide the most breathtaking views:

Rishikesh

In Rishikesh, ‘Aloha on the Ganges’, an exquisite resort set alongside the river Ganga offers an incredible holiday experience to unwind. The boutique hotel offers rooms and apartments, with views of the garden, the hills, or the Ganga. The charming property comes with an al fresco restaurant overlooking the gushing, arrangements of evening high tea, and chaat counter with saxophone at Patio lawn.

Kanatal

Eco Glamp offers a once-in-a-lifetime completely new Glamping experience of living in the outdoors in eco-friendly and sustainable Geodesic Domes with utmost safety and luxury hospitality amenities and fully insulated to control the harsh chilling weather. Eco Glamp has maintained the ecological balance to restore the environment wbyerecting Geodesic Domes & Himalayan Safari Tents which are 100% temporary structure offering the best of comforts.

Dehradun

At Sukoon Retreat and Spa, a sustainable, nature retreat located in the village of Dakpathar, near Dehradun, has curated a unique birding trail for guests to Assan Barrage, one of India’s first Ramsar site for bird watching. This incredibly popular tourist attraction spot lies near the resort, located about 10 kms away. The beautiful birder paradise is a pristine blue-green lake that lies at the confluence of the Yamuna and Assan rivers.

Corbett

Located in a shady sylvan, right in the arms of Corbett National Park, ‘The Riverview Retreat’ Corbett is set on the banks of the river Kosi. The wildlife resort features well-appointed rooms, suites, and beautifully designed colonial-style villas. The retreat makes for a perfect holiday with family & friends with the best of forest, wildlife, river, and the majestic breakfast views of Kumaon hills from the riverside restaurant ‘The Kosi Deck’.

Nainital

The Naini Retreat, in Nainital, is a heritage hotel in the Tudor style built in 1927 as the summer house of the royal family of Pilibhit is a museum of artifacts from another era. Shrouded in pine trees and overlooking the picturesque Naini lake, guests enjoy a hearty breakfast at Gurney House, the in-house restaurant named after Corbett’s home and honours its history with a menu comprising colonial fare: caramel custards, stews, and pies, etc., or relish evening sunset coffee on a sprawling deck with an unmatched view of the lake and the hills.

Mussoorie

The Kenilworth Mussoorie is possibly the only Boutique Hotel on Mall Road In Mussoorie with its own Garden and own parking. This lovely boutique property is situated at the starting point of mall road. It’s less than 100 metres from the Picture palace. If you are among those who cannot eat, sleep or breathe without talking hills, then this is a deal worth considering. Plan a weekend getaway at Mussoorie and stay at Stotrak’s boutique hotel “The Kenilworth, Mussoorie”, a well-known name among the diaspora of luxurious hotels in this city. Here you can experience the decorated Mall, and stare at the beautiful city lights of Dehradun in the evening from the hills. Given that it is a Diwali weekend, make this experience more enthralling and serene at the same time, as you will be able to get a view of the city from the hills in its full glory.

Haridwar

Set on the banks of the Ganga River, ‘Haveli Hari Ganga’, Haridwar, is a haveli-style boutique hotel that traces its origins to 1913 when it served as a residence for guests of the then royal family. The hotel is conveniently located close to the holy site of Har ki Pauri. The haveli hotel also has a private bathing ghat and a spa offering holistic therapies and massages. A multi-cuisine vegetarian restaurant and rooftop cafe make up the dining options here.

Ganga Lahiri, an enchanting hotel near Har ki Pauri is another gem in Haridwar that offers a delightful experience to pilgrims and tourists. The majestic gatherings for ‘Ganga Aarti’ can be viewed from Hotel Ganga Lahari’s exquisite rooms and seating areas facing the grand river.