Horoscope 2023 | Finance Predictions (Jan 16- 22): What the future has in store for Leo, Scorpio, Aries, Cancer, and other signs

Want to know what the coming week holds for you in terms of finance? If so, give this weekly horoscope prediction a thorough read, presented by a prominent astrologer, Pandit Jagannath Guruji.

Aries (March 21-April 20)

When it’s about money and finance, Aries natives will find this week to be comfortable and relaxing. No major ups and downs will be seen in terms of money which will keep things at a normal pace for you. Though, it is suggested that you should refrain from making large investments during this week, especially not rushing over things and rather, acting with patience and logic. Those who are still willing to invest in large projects are strictly advised to conduct careful research before putting in your penny.

Favorable Color: Pink

Favorable Number: 4

Taurus (April 21-May 20)

A majority of you might find yourself investing your money in technological or machinery items this week. Though, only purchase such items if they are necessary for you and not buying them just because everyone around you is doing the same. Remember that you can save a lot of money by avoiding irrational and impulsive shopping. The Taurus folks seem to be blessed by the planet Venus this week which will possibly get them some pricey surprises. The EMI for your expenses will continue to bother you, especially the students who are still in their academics.

Favorable Color: Aqua

Favorable Number: 7

Gemini (May 21-June21)

With the ongoing new year, most of you, especially the students will like to learn new skills for upgrading their portfolios. As a result, they might spend some money this week on continuing their studies and picking up some new skills. Also, those belonging to the Gemini group are advised not to become a part of any lending or borrowing of money since it won’t be that easy for you this coming week. However, your current financial stable looks to be stable and the flow of money will gradually strengthen your overall wealth.

Favorable Color: Beige

Favorable Number: 11

Cancer (June 22-July 22)

Your savings may prove to be handy this week as expenses on health-related matters are on the stars for you and your family. Working professionals may finally feel lightened from their financial commitments as they might receive an increment amid this upcoming week. Some might also receive a promotion which will improve their overall income and financial stability simultaneously. Be cautious of one of your home appliances as some amount of money might have to be spent there for recovering it.

Favorable Color: Magenta

Favorable Number: 17

Leo (July 23-August 23)

The Ketu and Rahu are suggesting that you should say a big no to any sort of debt-related activity which can disturb your lifestyle this week. You might have to say no to one of your friends who may be approaching you for borrowing money as well. Students who are pursuing PG courses may have to arrange money for their assignments and projects this week. However, your parents and family will continue to support you monetary which will keep your balance firm and stable.

Favorable Color: Orange

Favorable Number: 21

Virgo (August 24-September 24)

Those who are into writing may gain some money this week by publishing their book and article on renowned platforms. This can be done through a website or an online digital media platform, depending upon the offer they provide. Since you are an explorer by nature, you may be attracted by some event happening in your locality regarding which you may end up purchasing the pass just to enjoy yourself. Also, some of the Virgos can see a hike in their expenses due to traveling and the purchase of automobiles.

Favorable Color: Red

Favorable Number: 31

Libra (September 24-October 23)

Libra natives are suggested to focus on making small savings for their future this week as it might prove handy in days to come. Especially, students are advised for doing this as it can teach them valuable lessons as well. This week may also be joyous for you as many people may finally return the amount they have borrowed from you in the past. You may also need to stay prepared as your spouse may show the desire of owning an expensing smartphone this week. Also, it doesn’t look like an ideal phase for those who are planning to take a loan from the bank this week.

Favorable Color: Coral

Favorable Number: 9

Scorpio (October 24-November 22)

This week will accompany possibilities of financial benefits which will be loved by you. In fact, the money that you’ll be making may exceed your anticipations, happily surprising you. Your work and dedication at the workplace are likely to be rewarded with an increment or promotion. This will help you in improving your lifestyle financially. Since the planets seem to be favoring you this week, you can seek long-term investment plans after conducting deep research.

Favorable Color: Orchid

Favorable Number: 16

Sagittarius (November 23-December 21)

Those who are into digital marketing agencies will gain new clients that will expand their overall monthly income starting this week. Even your previous clients are satisfied with your work and will continue to take services from you. Financially, you will feel content and satisfied since you’re having a good amount of backup in terms of money and savings. On the domestic front, some of you may find it difficult to get monetary assistance from your family, resulting in a delay. Avoid being a part of any legal job that can result in you losing financial resources from your end.

Favorable Color: Blue

Favorable Number: 25

Capricorn (December 22-January 21)

Business runners will probably find this week amazing for them as they might be blessed with some huge monetary gains. Especially, those who are in the wholesale business are assumed to make great profits by selling a large number of their items consecutively. People who find the stock market as a tool to maximize their wealth are strictly advised to stay away from it as it can lead to monetary loss which can impact your mental health. Keep a check on your savings as some of you might end up purchasing a new vehicle while others may find themselves involved in the maintenance of their existing vehicle.

Favorable Color: Violet

Favorable Number: 32

Aquarius (January 22-February 19)

You may finally enjoy saving your money this week but some unplanned expenses might bring you back to ground zero. Therefore, be cautious about spending money on unnecessary and not-so-important items. Have proper planning in hand that will ensure you have financial stability in life which probably can’t be achieved in any other way for you this week. While some of your homes may require renovation, you may finally spend your money on improving the condition of your house which is important. Also, some healthcare expenses can also emerge as we walk ahead this week.

Favorable Color: White

Favorable Number: 15

Pisces (February 20-March 20)

For enjoying the chilly weather out there, you might end up planning a trip with your close ones. So, be prepared for spending in terms of traveling. Also, Pisces Mars suggests that people coming under this zodiac sign shall refrain from investing their money in the share market or business. If you already had a plan, it’s better you should postpone it for another week to secure your financial stability. While the stars indicate that Pisces will gain beneficiary results by making investments in land or property this week.

Favorable Color: Cyan

Favorable Number: 10