Horoscope 2023 | Finance and Career Predictions (Jan 23- Jan 29): Here’s what the future has in store for your zodiac sign

Want to know what the coming week holds for you in terms of finance? If so, give this weekly horoscope prediction a thorough read, presented by a prominent astrologer, Pandit Jagannath Guruji.

Aries (March 21-April 20)

This week, some purchases can be seen in your stars related to the arts. Monetary-wise, you will enjoy a pleasant time, thanks to your previous investment which will be reaping positive results for you. Some of you may plan to invest in the stock market but surely the alignments of the planets can serve as an obstacle for you. Thus, before putting your money in the stock market, do proper market research along with consulting an expert for effective guidance.

Favorable Color: Orange

Favorable Number: 3

Taurus (April 21-May 20)

Financial gains can be seen occurring for you this entire week. You will finally get your stuck money back from your family members and friends this week. Some social gatherings for you can be seen happening this week where you’ll be spending a good amount of your earnings to enjoy the moment. However, it is advised that you should take proper notice of every penny being spent. Avoid doing unnecessary shopping that may hurt your pocket later this week.

Favorable Color: Yellow

Favorable Number: 6

Gemini (May 21-June21)

For the Gemini natives, the overall savings this week may end up being on the lighter side. Due to some unplanned expenses, you will see money flowing away at a constant interval. Keep a check on your entire savings during this time to ensure that you don’t run out of money. You can consider borrowing money from your close ones which you’ll be able to repay without any problem or complexity. Property-centric investments may attract some of you during this week.

Favorable Color: Brown

Favorable Number: 9

Cancer (June 22-July 22)

Cancer folks are advised to stay prepared with a financial plan beforehand regarding the expenses that can come unexpectedly during this week. Also, your planetary movements suggest that there might be an incident that will lead you to suffer financial loss, ultimately affecting your mental health and savings. Therefore, stay careful while making financial decisions this week. Furthermore, the transit of the Moon and Ketu states that monetary loss will continue to affect Cancer natives this week, be it working professionals or students.

Favorable Color: Magenta

Favorable Number: 11

Leo (July 23-August 23)

It’s going to be a fruitful week for those who are looking to make high-value investments. However, you should be clear about the areas where you’re planning to invest your money. Financial life looks to be on the average side where property dealers might get some unexpected results while selling or buying properties. It is advised that you should check and verify all the documents first before proceeding ahead with any investment.

Favorable Color: Green

Favorable Number: 25

Virgo (August 24-September 24)

One of your family members may require medical attention and you may have to spend your savings for their betterment. Have a close check on your overall savings so that you can plan your move accordingly. Those who approach life with practical thinking are assumed to do great this week financially, freezing some outstanding deals for thickening their profits and savings simultaneously. Some legal expenditures may also require your attention during this week.

Favorable Color: Saffron

Favorable Number: 23

Libra (September 24-October 23)

You are strictly advised to focus on your financial planning so that your expenses this week don’t end up hurting your pocket. The last few days of this week might be testing you mentally as some financial crunch can be seen happening according to your stars and planetary alignments. Thus, it is good that you should stay away from making any major investments this week. Rather, it is best to depend on your previous investments to have a calm and composed life monetary.

Favorable Color: Aqua

Favorable Number: 10

Scorpio (October 24-November 22)

Working professionals may get some increment this week which will surely make them excited and happy. New joiners may soon become permanent employees in their organizations, resulting in getting a new paycheck. Students during this phase may find difficulty in saving pennies from their pocket money. In such a case, you’re advised to minimize your unnecessary expenses. Also, some can opt for a part-time job for making money and stabilizing their financial life.

Favorable Color: Green

Favorable Number: 19

Sagittarius (November 23-December 21)

On the whole, this coming week looks to be positive and fruitful for the Sagittarius natives financially. Some ups and downs can be seen in the flow of money which will gradually turn to normal as you’ll progress ahead this week. It’s not an ideal time to lend or borrow money from anyone. Thus, refrain from such activities, especially during this entire week. Sagittarius folks are also suggested not to spend money on real-estate transactions or investments.

Favorable Color: Red

Favorable Number: 28

Capricorn (December 22-January 21)

You may plan to spend money this week on renovating your house. Be it the exteriors or interiors, a good amount of money will be spent by you which looks like a nice decision for this moment. However, even during this moment, try to minimize your expenses by avoiding attention to unnecessary items. Elderly people may incur unexpected costs connected to their health where the money shall be required for their treatment.

Favorable Color: Purple

Favorable Number: 14

Aquarius (January 22-February 19)

Some unplanned events this week may end up disrupting your financial situation for the Aquarius natives. You’ll be getting complicated issues during this entire week money-wise where your approach and decisions are going to play pivotal roles. Have a calm and composed mind during this entire moment, understanding that it’s just a phase that shall pass soon. Students are advised to live their life with a clear strategy for saving their money.

Favorable Color: White

Favorable Number: 19

Pisces (February 20-March 20)

It’s probably been a long time since you and your entire family have gone somewhere together. Concerning the same, you may plan a short outing with your close ones where you’ll be happily spending your money. You want everything to be perfect and will ensure that money doesn’t come in between this. Your overall financial status looks tremendous which will support you to have a luxurious time out there. Business people will get some earning opportunities in the second half of this week.

Favorable Color: Golden

Favorable Number: 32