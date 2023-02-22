Horoscope 2023 | Finance and Career Predictions (Feb 20 – Feb 26): Here’s what the future has in store for your zodiac sign

Want to know what the coming week holds for you in terms of finance? If so, give this weekly horoscope prediction a thorough read, presented by a prominent astrologer, Pandit Jagannath Guruji.

Aries (March 21 – April 19)

This week, you may be feeling a bit more impulsive with your spending, but it’s important to keep an eye on your budget. The planetary alignment suggests that you should be careful about making any big investments or purchases this week. Instead, focus on paying off debts or putting money into savings.

Favorable Color: Yellow

Favorable Number: 4

Taurus (April 20 – May 20)

It’s a good time to focus on your financial goals, as you are likely to see some positive developments in this area this week. You may receive a windfall, a raise, or a promotion. It’s a good time to invest in your future, so don’t be afraid to take calculated risks.

Favorable Color: Green

Favorable Number: 7

Gemini (May 21 – June 20)

You are known for your adaptability and flexibility, and these qualities will serve you well in your finances this week. Your intuition and quick thinking can help you find new ways to increase your income. It’s also a good time to review your budget and find areas where you can cut back on spending.

Favorable Color: Brown

Favorable Number: 1

Cancer (June 21 – July 22)

This week, you may be faced with unexpected expenses or financial challenges. However, the planetary alignment suggests that you will find a creative solution to these problems. You may also receive some helpful financial advice from someone close to you. Trust your instincts and stay positive.

Favorable Color: Aqua

Favorable Number: 11

Leo (July 23 – August 22)

Your natural confidence and charisma can help you succeed in financial negotiations this week. You may be able to negotiate a higher salary or better terms on a loan or investment. It’s also a good time to network and make new connections that could lead to financial opportunities in the future.

Favorable Color: Grey

Favorable Number: 14

Virgo (August 23 – September 22)

This week, Virgos are likely to receive unexpected financial gains through a business or investment opportunity. However, they should also be careful not to make impulsive or hasty decisions. It’s important for Virgos to think things through and weigh the pros and cons before investing their money.

Favorable Color: Magenta

Favorable Number: 21

Libra (September 23 – October 22)

Libras may feel a little anxious about their finances this week, as they may have overspent recently. It’s important for Libras to take a step back and assess their spending habits. They should make a budget and stick to it. On a positive note, Libras can expect to receive some good news about a potential income opportunity in the near future.

Favorable Color: Maroon

Favorable Number: 15

Scorpio (October 23 – November 21)

Scorpios can expect a busy and productive week in terms of their finances. They may receive several opportunities to earn extra income, but it’s important for Scorpios to prioritize and choose the best one. They should also be mindful of their expenses, as they may be tempted to splurge on luxury items. This week is also a good time for Scorpios to start saving for future financial stability.

Favorable Color: Golden

Favorable Number: 16

Sagittarius (November 22 – December 21)

Sagittarians may experience some financial ups and downs this week, but they should not lose hope. They may have unexpected expenses, but they can also expect to receive money from unexpected sources. Sagittarians should focus on their long-term financial goals and not let short-term setbacks affect them. It’s also important for them to be mindful of their spending habits and prioritize their expenses.

Favorable Color: Red

Favorable Number: 20

Capricorn (December 22 – January 19)

Capricorns can expect a stable and steady week in terms of their finances. They may not receive any major financial gains, but they can also expect to avoid any major financial losses. Capricorns should focus on their investments and make smart financial decisions. They should also be mindful of their spending habits and avoid overspending.

Favorable Color: White

Favorable Number: 14

Aquarius (January 20 – February 18)

Aquarians may feel financially constrained this week, as they may have overspent recently. However, they can expect to receive some financial relief through unexpected sources. Aquarians should focus on their budget and try to avoid overspending. They should also be open to new financial opportunities and be willing to take calculated risks.

Favorable Color: Silver

Favorable Number: 10

Pisces (February 19 – March 20)

Pisceans can expect a financially stable week, as they may receive a steady flow of income. They should focus on their investments and make smart financial decisions. Pisceans may also receive unexpected financial gains, but they should be careful not to make impulsive decisions. It’s important for Pisceans to think things through and weigh the pros and cons before investing their money.

Favorable Color: Teal

Favorable Number: 25