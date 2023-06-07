Homi J Bhabha’s mansion was sold for Rs 372 Crore; Here’s a look at other luxurious Mumbai houses that were sold for record prices

Mumbai – The city of dreams and the financial capital of India is the home to some of the richest people in India. These billionaires own luxurious and expensive houses in the city. However, many of them decided to sell it. Scroll down to take a look at the most expensive and lavish houses that were sold for record prices in Mumbai:

Mehrangir Sold for Rs 372 crore

Homi Jehangir Bhabha, the father of India’s nuclear programme, owned Mehrangir. In 2014, it was auctioned by the National Centre for the Performing Arts.

For the unversed, Homi J Bhabha founded a nuclear research center at Trombay in 1954. It was later renamed the Bhabha Atomic Research Centre (BARC). He was the head of India’s nuclear program until his death in a plane crash in 1966.

The name of the bungalow was derived from Bhabha’s parents’ names, Mehrbai and Jehangir. After his death, the mansion was handed over to his brother Jamshed. He was the founder of the National Centre of Performing Arts (NCPA). As per reports, Smita Crishna-Godrej bought the luxurious mansion for Rs 372 crore. However, the bungalow was demolished two years later. She is the sister of industrialist Jamshyd Godrej, a director in Godrej Holdings Ltd, and Naoroji Godrej Centre for Plant Research and Raptor Research and Conservation Foundation.

Jatia House Sold for Rs 425 crore

Previously owned by Arun and Shyam Jatia, sons of the Pudumjee patriarch MP Jatia, the mansion located at the Malabar Hill was bought by Kumar Mangalam Birla in September 2015. He bought the 30,000 square feet luxurious mansion for Rs 425 crore.

Lincoln House Sold for Rs 750 crore

Formerly owned by Wankaner Maharaja Pratapsinhji Jhala Wankaner, the mansion became the US consulate in 1957. In 2015, it was renamed as the Lincoln House. The property was bought by vaccine billionaire Cyrus Poonawalla for Rs 750 crore. It was one of the most expensive deals in Mumbai.

Maheshwari Mansion Sold for Rs 500 crore

In 2012, the Maheshwari Mansion was bought by Sajjan Jindal for Rs 500 crore. The three-storey mansion at Napean Sea Road in South Mumbai is one of the most expensive properties.

Gulita Sold for Rs 452 crore

In 2012, the Ajay Piramal Group’s realty arm purchased the one-acre mansion for Rs 452 crore. Isha Ambani and Anand Piramal live in this swanky, sea-facing bungalow. Before the Piramals, the property belonged to Hindustan Unilever.