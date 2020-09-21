  • MORE MARKET STATS

Home decor: How colours and elements play an integral role

September 21, 2020 11:22 AM

Although the decor and other interior elements play an important role, the vivacity of colours are crucial to set the tone right.

By Ram Raheja

Colour is considered to be the visual language understood throughout the world. When one tries to communicate something through design (be it light or furniture etc), the best way to do it is through color. Perceptual judgment is a result of psychological influence, therefore, color in an architectural space are not consigned to decor alone. Color is a sensory perception, its impact is symbolic, associative, synesthetic, and emotional. Each tone of color has a significant impact on mood, hit holds a specific meaning, and interlinks with the mind frame. Hence choosing the color will set the variety of emotions at your home.

To support colours well it’s equally significant to add perfect pattern, lines, texture and space around it, so that all the elements together make an impeccable architectural masterpiece. Also, to create a feeling of spaciousness in an environment, the best method is to use distinct colours, which will reflect natural light and make surfaces appear larger to the eyes. Usually light colours make the room look bright and large. While dark tones are stylish, refined and they exude a dash of panache.

Colours and elements play an imperative role essential in designing the house in a manner that reflects the personality of the owner. Detailing the hues and other interior elements has a great influence on the vibe of the house. For example, office spaces have colours that create energetic vibes.

Whereas, a contemporary home in cities like Mumbai will have colours creates an aura of positivity and warmth along with comfort. Although the decor and other interior elements play an important role, the vivacity of colours are crucial to set the tone right. Hence, the finalization colours need a micro-level attention in order to ensure that the final outcome is exactly as required.

(The author is Director, Head of Design, S. Raheja Realty. Views expressed are the author’s own.)

