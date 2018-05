Eid-ul-Fitr marks the end of Ramzan. (Reuters)

Ramzan, the month of fasting in Islam, will begin from tomorrow as the moon was sighted today. A spokesperson of Delhi’s Jama Masjid said the moon was sighted tonight and fasting begins tomorrow. Ramzan is the ninth month of the Islamic calendar when Muslims abstain from food and water from sunrise to sunset and join mass prayers at mosques. Eid-ul-Fitr marks the end of Ramzan.

This annual observance is regarded as one of the five pillars of Islam.