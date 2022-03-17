Holika Dahan: Myths attached to Holi – the festival of colors

Holi is a very popular festival in India, especially the northern belt. The folklore behind the celebration of this festival is the same all over.

By Anshul Pandey

Every Indian festival has their own folk lore, rituals and wisdom. These three are so closely attached that they seem to be one and the same just like conjoined twins. Holi is a very popular festival in India, especially the northern belt. The folklore behind the celebration of this festival is the same all over. There are many versions of the story where Holika is concerned. Somewhere she is portrayed as Prahlads paternal aunt, somewhere she is shown as Dalit (Political Propaganda) or somewhere she is a Demoness. But no one exactly knows the source of any of these stories, Just google gyan. None of the stories are mentioned in our ancient scriptures i.e Shruti, Smriti, Itihaasa or Puranas. There is a story about Holi but not which you have heard till now, There are two mentions of Holi. One in Bhavishya Puran and the other one in Garg Sanhita. But the narrative of these stories does not match with the one’s we have been hearing. So people chose the narrative that suits their political or social agenda. Out of the two main characters of Prahlad and Holika, Prahlad is the positive thought process whereas Holika is mixed with many negative traits so she is full of all negative vices.These seem to be figment of imagination and nowhere mentioned in scriptures.

In Bhavishya Purana(Uttar Parva, Chapter 132), Yudhishthir asks a question to Krishna regarding what festival is celebrated in the month of Phalgun where children make so much unnecessary noises and what is Adada / Holika / Dhondha and which Devta is worshipped.

Krishna narrated a story from Satyug to answer the above questions. There lived a very benevolent and generous King named Raghu. All his subjects were living happily and satisfactorily in his Kingdom. Everything was running very smoothly. But one day people gathered at the doors of the palace to complain about something that was harming them. The frightened people narrated stories of children being killed by Demoness named Dhonda (Also known as Holika).

The King summoned the Royal Sage Vashisht ji to get into the in-depth matter of things. So Vashishth ji explained that Dhondha is the daughter of a Demon named Mali. Dhondha worshipped Shiva for a very long time and got a boon from Shiva that neither Devta nor Demon nor Man could Kill her and neither there be a reason for her to be frightened of day nor night or neither any of the main seasons should affect her. Shiva granted her the boon with a condition that only naughty and excited Children could frighten her. From then on this Dhonda Demoness came and harassed children and others. She became quiet only after the chanting of the Adada mantra.

Vashishth then told the King about the ritual to get rid of Dhonda. As per Vashishth ji, on the Purnima day of Phalgun in Shukla paksha all the people have to be active and jump with joy, dancing around. Boys should wield a wooden sword and run around like soldiers shouting and enjoying. One should gather dry wooden pieces, cowdung cakes and grass and pile it together and burn it or Dahan. All should clap loudly and boys with wooden sticks should go around the fire three times to frighten Dhondha.

So the King himself followed this ritual and ordered everyone of his subjects to follow this. On this day Pandits perform Vasordhara Yagya, therefore this is also Known as Holika. Small children should be protected on this day. Apply cowdung paste on the floor, call young children with wooden swords and touch it. Offer the children sweets.

The next morning, get up early and offer Tarpan to Pitras. Bring the Ash from the previous night’s Holika and smear it on your body. Prepare a place with decorations for the Devtas. Married ladies attired in all their fineries, should worship this place. Offer milk, curd, flowers, incense along with performing the Vasordhara Yagya. Eat the previous day’s prasad along with the food.

There is a mention of Bhagwan Krishna playing Holi with Gopis and Radha in Garg Sanhita. There is only a mention of Radha applying Kajal in Krishna’s eye and Krishna giving her a brand new dupatta. The book also mentions that people are playing with colours extracted from natural flowers(This is mentioned in the Madhurya Khand of Garg Sangita). But there is no mention of any woman being burnt on the heap of wood and cow dung cakes. Have trust in your scriptures and don’t believe in imaginary stories.

(The writer of the above article is a Columnist & Author. Views expressed are personal and do not reflect the official position or policy of the Financial Express Online.)