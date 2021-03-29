Holi hai! How to get back beautiful skin? Check out these easy DIY tips for best skincare routine

How to pamper skin and hair post Holi celebratios. (Thinkstock photo)

If you are done and dusted with Holi celebrations this year, with all the pranks and smearing of gulal and harsh colours it’s time for your skin to get your attention back. Even you have moisturized your skin well and applied oil as a barrier between your skin and colours, some out of damage is caused leaving your skin dry and flaky. Post Holi skincare is as important as a pre-Holi skin regime to get back that glowing supple skin. If you have applied colours on your hair, they too need attention as mere shampooing is not enough.

No need to dampen your spirit. Here are some tips and tricks to soak in that festive fervour without worrying about your skin.

Post-Holi Skin-care tips

Use a foamy face wash to remove the dirt. The foam will cleanse the pores, remove dirt and colours and extra oil. The first step to skincare here is getting the skin as clean as possible. Also, use a cleanser or micellar water the caters to your skin type.

Do not wash face with warm water. It further dries out your skin and does not go overbroad scrubbing your face hard to get the colours off you. This will make your skin further lose moisture making it itchy and uneven

Use cold-pressed coconut oil over certain areas and let it settle as it will make removal of colour easy. Most colours are fat-soluble and using oil will help them loosen off the skin. Wipe off with a dry cloth before taking a shower,

After cleaning your face use a good moisturizer and face serum. If your skin is irritated use a face mist to balance the Ph level firth.

Avoid skin exfoliation two to three days before and after the Holi celebrations. Also, don’t go for salon treatments like cleanups prior to Holi. They open up the pores and let more colour and dirt settle in.

Use hydrating sleeping mask, eye and lip mask before snoozing off to rejuvenate skin. Use very mild gentle products on skin before and after Holi celebrations.

If you have a waxing, hair removal appointment, schedule it to post Holi as it will remove chemical colours that stick to the body while playing Holi. It is also beneficial for reducing tan and make the skin feel soft. But avoid it immediately after Holi as it can lead to skin irritation.

At home pamper your skin with home-made face masks like the besan-curd-honey ubtan, turmeric face mask to get rid of the tanning effect while playing Holi.

Post-holi hair care tips