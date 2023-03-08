Holi skin and hair care guide for men: How to prepare for the festivities and steps to take care of it post-Holi

Who doesn’t look forward to the joyful, jubilant, and colorful festival of Holi? The memories of vivid colors and water balloons remain fresh in our minds all year round. Men who prioritize their skincare and haircare regimens are taking proactive steps toward maintaining their overall health and well-being. The colors used during the festival can cause dryness, irritation, and even allergic reactions in men if not properly taken care of. Like your skin, chemicals in the colors can affect your hair’s health.

Therefore, it is important to take precautions and prepare a proper skin and hair care regime in advance to enjoy the festivities stress-free! At the same time, it is important to not compromise on the overall look during Holi. Suitable skincare and haircare solutions will take care of both aspects of protection and style. To understand it further, we got in touch with Ankit Daga, Head of Business Development at McNROE Consumer Products Private Limited. Here’s what he said:

Pre-Holi Skin and Haircare Preparations:

Keep the skin moisturized: Keeping your skin well moisturized has many benefits. Begin moisturizing the skin at least a week before the festival. This will help to keep your skin hydrated and prevent dryness caused by strong colors. Also, remember to apply a thick layer of oil or petroleum jelly to act as a barrier between your skin and the colors to prevent them from getting absorbed.

Styling your hair is a must: A pomade or styling gel comes in handy when styling your hair. Also, thoroughly cleanse your hair and use a good conditioner before you use your favorite styling gel. That will go a long way in keeping your hair healthy and smooth.

Choice of clothes matters: Remember to put on cotton-based, breathable, full-sleeved clothes when you go out to celebrate Holi with your friends and family. Try to cover as much of your skin as possible by wearing full-sleeved clothes. This will also help protect your skin from the colors and prevent any allergic reactions that could occur as an aftermath. It is best to use natural or organic colors. These are less harmful to the skin than the chemical-based colors widely available in the market.



Post Holi Skin and Haircare:

Appropriate use of water: Post Holi, it is important to take care of your skin to help it recover from any damage caused by the colors. For this, the first thing that you need to do is to rinse off the colors from your skin using lukewarm water. Avoid using hot water to wash off the colors, which can further dry out your skin.

The skin requires attention: Drink plenty of water and fluids to keep your skin hydrated from within. Avoid using regular soap that causes dryness. A cooling pack may come in handy to soothe any irritation or redness caused by the colors, and always stay adequately hydrated. Keep away from direct sunlight immediately after playing Holi as your skin may be sensitive and more prone to harm. Remember to apply an exfoliator to remove any remaining colors from your skin.

Moisturization is key: After washing your skin, apply a moisturizer according to the skin type to keep it hydrated and prevent dryness and itching that the colors may cause. Use a moisturizer that suits your skin type. Then, apply a face mask made from natural ingredients and hydrate your skin properly.

Remove the colors/dirt from hair: It is recommended to use deep cleansing and clarifying shampoo to remove the colors and anything that is stuck in the hair. Make sure to immediately follow it up with deep conditioning. A hair serum will also help repair sensitive and rough hair.

By following these simple tips, you can prepare your skin for Holi and enjoy the festival to the fullest!