Holi for Pets: Do’s and don’ts for pet safety during Holi

Holi is the festival where the colours of love and affection are showered upon friends and family. The throwing of colours has been traditionally a part of Holi for ages. While this festival can be a fun and joyful experience for humans, it can be potentially harmful to pets. In India, there are laws against animal cruelty that are not stringent enough to prohibit people from causing harm to animals, due to and some people often take advantage of this by smothering Holi colours on pets and stray animals especially when they cannot escape.

Mr. Ambarish Sikarwar, Business Head, Zigly, talks about how to play safe Holi with pets.

Do’s:

The safest place for your pets during Holi is inside your house. It is best to keep your pets in a room where they feel comfortable and safe. Protect their eyes: Your pets’ eyes are very delicate, and the colours used during Holi can cause irritation or even blindness. Protect their eyes by putting a pair of goggles or glasses on them.

After playing with your pet during Holi, make sure to give them a bath. Use a mild pet shampoo to remove the colours from their fur. Keep them hydrated: Make sure your pets have plenty of water to drink during Holi. The colours and chemicals used during the festival can be harmful to animals, and drinking water can help flush out any toxins.

Don’ts:

During Holi, there is a lot of noise and chaos on the streets. It is best to keep your pets indoors and avoid letting them roam around outside. Don’t forget to check for any allergies: Before playing with your pets, make sure to check for any allergies they may have. Some pets may be allergic to certain colours or chemicals used during Holi, and it is essential to take the necessary precautions.

In conclusion, Holi is a festival that brings joy and happiness to people’s lives. However, it is essential to remember that the colours and chemicals used during the festival can be harmful to pets. By following these do’s and don’ts, you can ensure your pets’ safety during Holi and still have a great time celebrating the festival. Remember to always put your pets’ safety first and have a happy and safe Holi!