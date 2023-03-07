Holi celebration colours according to your Zodiac sign: What you should wear for the festival

Holi, the festival of colours, is celebrated with great enthusiasm across India and various parts of the world. This festival is not only about smearing colours on one another, but it also brings people together, promotes friendship, and spreads love and happiness. Every year, Holi is celebrated on the full moon day in the Hindu month of Phalguna. As Holi approaches, people start preparing for the festival by buying colours, sweets, and new clothes.

Renowned astrologer, Pandit Jagannath Guruji says, “If you’re wondering what to wear for Holi this year, your zodiac sign might have the answer. Each zodiac sign has its own set of personality traits and characteristics and based on that, we can determine the colours that would suit them the best. Here’s a guide to the Holi celebration colors according to your zodiac sign”.

Aries: (March 21 – April 19)

Aries is a fire sign, and those born under this sign are known for their energetic, passionate, and adventurous nature. For Aries, bold and bright colours like red, orange, and yellow are perfect for Holi. These colours represent their passionate and lively spirit and will help them stand out in the crowd.

Taurus: (April 20 – May 20)

Taurus is an earth sign, and Taureans are known for their love of luxury and comfort. For Holi, Taureans should wear soft and soothing colours like pastel shades of pink, blue, and green. These colours will help them relax and enjoy the festival in comfort.

Gemini: (May 21 – June 20)

Gemini is an air sign, and Geminis are known for their intelligence, curiosity, and versatility. For Holi, Geminis should wear colours that reflect their multi-dimensional personality. Colours like yellow, orange, and green are perfect for them as they represent their lively and inquisitive nature.

Cancer: (June 21 – July 22)

Cancer is a water sign, and Cancerians are known for their emotional and sensitive nature. For Holi, Cancerians should wear colours that reflect their gentle and nurturing spirit. Soft pastel shades of blue, pink, and purple are perfect for them as they represent their caring and loving nature.

Leo: (July 23 – August 22)

Leo is a fire sign, and those born under this sign are known for their confidence, leadership qualities, and flamboyance. For Holi, Leos should wear bright and bold colours like red, orange, and gold. These colours represent their royal and majestic personality and will help them make a statement.

Virgo: (August 23 – September 22)

Virgo is an earth sign, and Virgos are known for their practical and analytical nature. For Holi, Virgos should wear colours that reflect their practical and grounded nature. Shades of green, brown, and beige are perfect for them as they represent their earthy and sensible spirit.

Libra: (September 23 – October 22)

Libra is an air sign, and Librans are known for their charm, grace, and diplomacy. For Holi, Librans should wear colours that reflect their harmonious and balanced nature. Shades of pink, blue, and lavender are perfect for them as they represent their peaceful and tranquil spirit.

Scorpio: (October 23 – November 21)

Scorpio is a water sign, and Scorpios are known for their intense, mysterious, and passionate nature. For Holi, Scorpios should wear colours that reflect their deep and intense personality. Shades of black, maroon, and dark purple are perfect for them as they represent their secretive and intense spirit.

Sagittarius: (November 22 – December 21)

Sagittarius is a fire sign, and Sagittarians are known for their adventurous, optimistic, and free-spirited nature. For Holi, Sagittarians should wear colours that reflect their adventurous and fun-loving spirit. Bright and bold colours like orange, yellow, and red are perfect for them as they represent their lively and energetic personality.

Capricorn: (December 22 – January 19)

Capricorns are an earth sign, and Capricorns are known for their hardworking, practical, and responsible nature. For Holi, Capricorns should wear colours that reflect their grounded and practical spirit. Shades of brown, gray, and navy blue are perfect for them as they represent their serious and no-nonsense personality.

Aquarius: (January 20 – February 18)

Aquarius is an air sign, and Aquarians are known for their unique, unconventional, and intellectual nature. For Holi, Aquarians should wear colours that reflect their individuality and creativity. Shades of turquoise, purple, and electric blue are perfect for them as they represent their unique and unconventional spirit.

Pisces: (February 19 – March 20)

Pisces is a water sign, and Pisceans are known for their empathetic, imaginative, and artistic nature. For Holi, Pisceans should wear colours that reflect their artistic and creative spirit. Shades of sea green, lavender, and turquoise are perfect for them as they represent their dreamy and imaginative personality.

Holi is a festival of colours and happiness, and choosing the right colours to wear can make the festival even more enjoyable. Your zodiac sign can help you choose the perfect colours for Holi based on your personality traits and characteristics. So, go ahead and dress up in your favourite colors and celebrate the festival of colours with joy and enthusiasm!