Holi and Women’s Day 2023 gifting guide: Here’s how you can make the day special for your loved ones

The festival of colours is here. That’s not all, we are also celebrating Women’s Day today. Be it an Indian festival or a day when we celebrate women and their achievements – It is incomplete without a gift. We understand that you must have forgotten to get one for your loved ones. Don’t worry, we are here to help you in finding something good. Take a look at the list of best gifts you can buy:

Leather Large Andie Drawstring Bag by Ralph Lauren

Crafted from supple full-grain leather, which is distinguished by its naturally smooth finish, this iteration of the Andie drawstring bag provides ample storage for your essentials and features an “LRL” oval chain for an iconic Lauren Ralph Lauren finish.

Availability: www.ralphlauren.com

Price: Rs 38,890

Onitsuka Tiger MINI DRESS

The MINI DRESS is from Onitsuka Tiger’s latest Spring/Summer 2023 collection. The theme of this collection is Japanese minimalism. The collection expresses the pinnacle of beauty through a subtractive aesthetic that strips away what is not necessary.

Availability: https://www.onitsukatiger.com/in/en-in

Price: Rs 20,497

EMBROIDERED LOGO PLUSH JUMPER by Hackett London

This basic sweatshirt manufactured of fleece, features the brand’s traditional embroidered logo on the chest. Its versatility allows it to be combined with different looks and to be used throughout the year.

Availability: http://www.hackettlondon.com

Price: Rs 10,600

Malmo Sling by Nappa Dori

The exquisite curves of the crescent moon embody this Scandinavian-inspired Malmo bag by Nappa Dori. Classy but trendy, it is intended to bring a novel aptitude to your daily edit.

Availability: https://www.nappadori.com

Price: Rs 11,800

IDLF Linen Cotton Cover All by UNIQLO

Soft linen cotton. A lightweight shirt jacket perfect for layering.

Availability: http://www.uniqlo.com

Price: Rs 4,990

Chopard Haute Joaillerie

Chopard unveils a rare and precious set of exceptional coloured stones on the occasion of Paris Haute Couture Week. Necklace in Fairmined-certified ethical 18-carat white or rose gold set with pink sapphires (78.91 cts) and diamonds (57.09 cts)

Availability: www.chopard.com

Price: Price on Request

Medusa Secret Watch by Versace Watches (VEZ500121)

The jewellery watch defines the concept and the key to read this precious object with an unmistakable design. The secret is kept on the petite watch case that can be discovered by pressing the flap clip and the watch magically appears. The details of this accessory, the graceful use of the icons make it extraordinarily feminine. The predominant icons are the Greek Key see-through and the medusa head which lead it to be a jewel embellished with Versace uniqueness.

Availability: Select Versace stores and authorized retailers

Price: Rs 1,10,100