Holi 2023 Horoscope: Holi rituals according to astrology; Here’s what you should and shouldn’t do

Holi is one of the most joyous and colorful festivals celebrated in India and around the world. It is a time when people come together to celebrate the arrival of spring and bid farewell to winter. The festival is steeped in tradition and mythology and is associated with several rituals and customs that have been passed down through generations.

Renowned astrologer, Pandit Jagannath Guruji shares, “As per astrology, there are certain Holi rituals that one should follow to make the most of the festival. Acknowledging such rituals will allow you to embrace the festivity of Holi in the most pious and fruitful manner.”

Some Dos and Don’ts for Holi Rituals

One of the most important Holi rituals according to astrology is the Holika Dahan, which marks the victory of good over evil. The ritual involves the lighting of a bonfire the night before Holi, which symbolizes the burning of the demon Holika. According to legend, Holika was the sister of the demon king Hiranyakashipu, who was killed by Lord Vishnu. Holika had a special cloak that made her immune to fire, but when she tried to use it to kill Lord Vishnu’s devotee Prahlad, the cloak failed and she was burned to death. The Holika Dahan ritual signifies the triumph of good over evil and the importance of faith and devotion in overcoming challenges and obstacles in life.

Another Holi ritual that is believed to bring good luck and prosperity is the application of ‘Gulal’ or colored powder on the feet of elders. According to astrology, the feet of elders are considered to be the seat of wisdom and knowledge, and applying Gulal on them is a sign of respect and reverence. It is believed that this ritual not only brings good fortune but also helps to purify the soul and improve one’s karma.

In addition to these rituals, there are certain things that one should avoid during Holi as per astrology. For instance, consuming alcohol or drugs during Holi is believed to bring negative energies and can lead to accidents or injuries. It is also important to avoid using harmful chemicals or synthetic colors during the festival, as they can cause skin and eye irritation and harm the environment. Instead, one should opt for natural and organic colors made from flowers, herbs, and vegetables.

Astrology also suggests that one should avoid engaging in arguments or conflicts during Holi, as this can create negative energies and disrupt the positive vibes of the festival. Instead, one should focus on spreading love, joy, and happiness and strengthening relationships with family and friends. Forgiving and forgetting past grievances, and extending a hand of friendship to those who may have wronged us, is also important aspect of the Holi festival.

Another important Holi ritual according to astrology is the offering of prayers and devotions to Lord Krishna, who is believed to have played Holi with his beloved Radha and the gopis in the town of Vrindavan. It is believed that by offering prayers to Lord Krishna and seeking his blessings, one can overcome obstacles and challenges in life and attain spiritual enlightenment. Guruji further adds, “Holi is a festival that celebrates the arrival of spring and the triumph of good over evil. By following these Holi rituals according to astrology, one can deepen their spiritual connection and experience the transformative power of the festival. However, it is important to remember that Holi is not just about playing with colors and indulging in festivities. It is a time to reflect on our relationship with the universe and renew our spiritual energies. By staying grounded in our spiritual values and principles, we can make the most of this auspicious occasion and create positive vibes and energy for ourselves and those around us.”