Holi 2023: Diet tips to keep in mind while indulging in delicacies during festival

Holi is a festival of colours and food – Jalebis, imarti, ghevar, boondi laddoos, malpuvas, thandai, bhaang, til gud laddoos, special subjis, puris/rotis, pulav, and gujjiyas. These are the foods that Indians enjoy and indulge in while celebrating Holi. However, we can essentially avoid the onset of extra calories and gaining weight by simply preparing ourselves in the lead-up to all these rich foods we consume during festivities, which frequently start a few days before and last until a few days after.

Dr. Mickey Mehta, Global Leading Holistic Health Guru, and Corporate life Coach explained that we can start by exercising regularly and developing some discipline around our eating and sleeping schedules. Be a little more disciplined a few weeks before any festival so that any abuse during the celebration does not hurt you more.

Thus, exercise in the morning, do some light exercise in the evenings or switch it around. Early dinnertimes, lots of herbal teas and vegetable juices, lots of fruit and vegetables, and salads will all be beneficial.

This can really help you be ready and allow you to overindulge a little bit because you’ve worked hard and earned the fun.

Indeed, a nutritious, healthy diet can assist purify, cleanse, and reverse the excess.

I recommend the following on the day after Holi:

Day 1: Drink a lot of herbal tea (six to eight cups), and in between, eat a lot of fruits or salads alternatively.

Day 2: Vegetable soups may be used for lunch and dinner. Use vegetable blends of your choice, such as bottled gourd, cauliflower, tomato, carrot, spinach, and pumpkin. Go with sorted vegetables on the side. Add yam, sweet potato, leafy greens, and cruciferous vegetables like broccoli, cabbage, and cauliflower.

After that, perhaps we can just have a plate of hummus with some vegetable sticks, sprouts, or boiled or sprouted chana.

Herbal tea before going to bed.

Day 3: A couple of juices in the morning with a two-hour interval and one vegetable juice in the evening is ideal. Include apple or pears for flavour, and combine bottled gourd, carrot, beetroot, and tomato in your vegetable juice.

An afternoon meal of a loaded khichdi with vegetables including peas, carrots, French beans, and cauliflower. On both occasions, khichdi is preferred, as are clear vegetable soups. A night-time meal of moong dal and plain rice with jeera, ginger, garlic, or dal khichdi.

Warm-up exercises stretch and workouts should be performed in accordance with this plan.

The following three days will repeat this three-day cycle. And you would be cleansed from all the excessive indulgence if you did this for six days.