Holi 2022: Rajasthan tourism to host ‘Braj Holi Mahotsav’ in Bharatpur; Details of events inside

The Rajasthan government is celebrating Holi, the biggest North Indian springtime festival this year with much enthusiasm. The Rajasthan Tourism Department on the occasion will host a three-day Holi festival “Braj Holi Mahotsav” between March 12 and 14 at Deeg, Bharatpur and Kaman.

Braj is known for its unique culture of devotion to Sri Krishna and his adolescent stories. Holi is a huge festival in Braj that attracts visitors from all across the world. Braj spreads from the east of Rajasthan to the neighbouring state of Uttar Pradesh. Locals participate in the festival that is celebrated few days ahead of the main Holi festival with full zest and perform several cultural activities including Rajasthan fold dance in their devotion for Lord Krishna. Men and women dressed in colorful attires visit Radha Krishna mandir in Braj.

Cultural activities planned through Braj Holi Mahotsav

The Rajasthan Tourism has planned a list of activities to make the festival memorable for the visitors. Nishant Jain, Director of the Department of Tourism informed ANI that this year the Braj Holi festival will be a celebration of rich traditions. Visitors of all ages will be enthralled with local sports and folk performances.

The festival will commence from Bharatpur where popular local sports competitions will be held such as Kho-Kho, Kabaddi at the Lohargarh Stadium, followed by turban tying competition, ‘Mehendi’, ‘rangoli making’, ‘Moustache growing’ etc. Renowned singer Vidya Shah will perform at the ‘Mega Night Cultural Evening’ organized on the same day; the tourism department official informed.

In the evening a glorious fountain show has been scheduled followed by ‘Radha Raas’ performance from well-known classical Indian Kathak dancer Manjari Chaturvedi at the iconic Deeg Palace. Other performances by folk artists will also follow.

On the closing day i.e. on March 14, Kaman will host various forms of the colourful festival, Gulal Holi, Laddu Holi, Dudh-Holi, Lathmar Holi at various prominent temples of the city, followed by ‘’Shibhayatra pf Rajasthani folk artists from Gopinath Temple to Vallabh Ji Temple. ‘Krishna Bhajan Sandhya’ and ‘Braj Rasiya Gaayan’ in the evening will mark the conclusion of the three-day event.