Holi 2021: Wishes, Messages and WhatsApp quotes for your loved ones

One of the most awaited and biggest festivals of Hindus is Holi which is celebrated with vibrant colours and open hearts across the country. It is one of the few festivals which still has the potential to make grown-ups as well as children excited and jubilant – the other being Diwali. The shopping for the festival involves buying colours, bhang, sweets, water balloons and a host of other items for the celebration day. The most excited about the shopping bit are the children who choose their hi-tech pichkaris for throwing coloured water on their friends and family members.

In the rural hinterlands of many parts of the country, the celebration for the festival begins as early as a fortnight from the actual day of Holi. The traces of the early celebration of the festival in rural areas are visible in bigger cities as well where students play holi with their schoolmates, classmates and teachers before their schools get closed for the festival.

Holi 2021 celebrations

The celebrations of Holi this year are expected to remain muted like last year due to the Coronavirus pandemic, however the festival can certainly energise people and give them an opportunity to meet their loved ones and family members and exchange pleasantries with them. This year, Holi is being celebrated across the country on March 29.

Holi 2021 Messages, Wishes and Quotes

May Holi fill your life with exuberant colours and excitement. Happy Holi !

Let us celebrate a peaceful, colourful, joyous and jubilant Holi. Happy Holi !

May you and your dear ones have the most joyous and exciting Holi this year. Happy Holi !

May you get the strength to forget all ill-wills and embark on a new joyous journey with your dear ones. Happy Holi!

So what if we can’t play a colourful and exuberant Holi this year? May our lives be happy, content and safe this Holi. Happy Holi!