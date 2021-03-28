This Holi, relish unique ‘Rasmalai Thandai’ Cake! Click here for easy recipe

This unique recipe brings best of both the world. A cake with desi twist! (Photo: Smoor)

Holi is here! Colour is in the air, quite literally! This year, however, things are a bit low key as many people are maintaining social distancing due to the turbulence of the coronavirus pandemic. In case, you have also decided to stay home and stay safe this Holi, we have a unique recipe that will add sweetness to your festivities. Chef Avijit Ghosh, Smoor’s corporate executive pastry chef, gives a desi twist to the foreign recipe of cake. Bringing Thandai and Rasmalai together, this cake is a sure-shot winner. So without much ado, here’s the recipe of the Rasmalai Thandai Cake:

Ingredients

250g Vanilla sponge 125g Whipped cream 45g White chocolate 90g Fresh Cream 65g Thandai mix 100g Rasmalai 20g Pistachios 30g Cardamom syrup 8nos Thandai or Vanilla Flavoured Macaroons

THANDAI MIX INGREDIENTS

100g Sugar 30g Cashew nuts 10g Melon seeds 10g Pistachio 5g Fennel 5g Poppy seeds 3g Cardamom powder 1g Cinnamon powder 10g Rose petal compote 1g Saffron

Method

Take the round vanilla sponge and cut horizontally into 2 cakes.

Prepare white chocolate ganache by boiling the fresh cream (over a double boiler) and adding the chopped white chocolate to it, blend well and let it cool.

Add the white chocolate ganache and the thandai mix to the whipped cream

Line the vanilla sponge soaked with cardamom syrup and layer it with thandai cream.

Dice rasmalais and sprinkle the dices of rasmalai on each layers.

Finish the cake with the whipped cream.

Decorate with whipped rosettes and thandai macaroons.

Drizzle some chopped pistachio nuts.

Method for the Thandai Mix