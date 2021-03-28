  • MORE MARKET STATS

This Holi, relish unique ‘Rasmalai Thandai’ Cake! Click here for easy recipe

By: |
March 28, 2021 5:48 PM

Holi 2021: Bringing Thandai and Rasmalai together, this cake is a sure-shot winner.

Holi 2021 easy Rasmalai Thandai cake recipe holi celebrations Holi delicacy holi sweetsThis unique recipe brings best of both the world. A cake with desi twist! (Photo: Smoor)

Holi is here! Colour is in the air, quite literally! This year, however, things are a bit low key as many people are maintaining social distancing due to the turbulence of the coronavirus pandemic. In case, you have also decided to stay home and stay safe this Holi, we have a unique recipe that will add sweetness to your festivities. Chef Avijit Ghosh, Smoor’s corporate executive pastry chef, gives a desi twist to the foreign recipe of cake. Bringing Thandai and Rasmalai together, this cake is a sure-shot winner. So without much ado, here’s the recipe of the Rasmalai Thandai Cake:

 

Ingredients

  1. 250g Vanilla sponge
  2. 125g Whipped cream
  3. 45g White chocolate
  4. 90g Fresh Cream
  5. 65g Thandai mix
  6. 100g Rasmalai
  7. 20g Pistachios
  8. 30g Cardamom syrup
  9. 8nos Thandai or Vanilla Flavoured Macaroons

THANDAI MIX INGREDIENTS

  1. 100g Sugar
  2. 30g Cashew nuts
  3. 10g Melon seeds
  4. 10g Pistachio
  5. 5g Fennel
  6. 5g Poppy seeds
  7. 3g Cardamom powder
  8. 1g Cinnamon powder
  9. 10g Rose petal compote
  10. 1g Saffron

Method

  • Take the round vanilla sponge and cut horizontally into 2 cakes.
  • Prepare white chocolate ganache by boiling the fresh cream (over a double boiler) and adding the chopped white chocolate to it, blend well and let it cool.
  • Add the white chocolate ganache and the thandai mix to the whipped cream
  • Line the vanilla sponge soaked with cardamom syrup and layer it with thandai cream.
  • Dice rasmalais and sprinkle the dices of rasmalai on each layers.
  • Finish the cake with the whipped cream.
  • Decorate with whipped rosettes and thandai macaroons.
  • Drizzle some chopped pistachio nuts.

Method for the Thandai Mix

  • Soak all the thandai ingredient in water
  • Make paste with these ingredients.
  • Prepare a thick syrup with the sugar and add the paste and cook on a slow fire for 20-30mins
  • Cool down and store in the fridge.

