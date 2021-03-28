This Holi, relish unique ‘Rasmalai Thandai’ Cake! Click here for easy recipe

Holi 2021: Bringing Thandai and Rasmalai together, this cake is a sure-shot winner.
This unique recipe brings best of both the world. A cake with desi twist! (Photo: Smoor)
Holi is here! Colour is in the air, quite literally! This year, however, things are a bit low key as many people are maintaining social distancing due to the turbulence of the coronavirus pandemic. In case, you have also decided to stay home and stay safe this Holi, we have a unique recipe that will add sweetness to your festivities. Chef Avijit Ghosh, Smoor’s corporate executive pastry chef, gives a desi twist to the foreign recipe of cake. Bringing Thandai and Rasmalai together, this cake is a sure-shot winner. So without much ado, here’s the recipe of the Rasmalai Thandai Cake: