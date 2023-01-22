Hitting the road: The world’s biggest running festivals are back this year

The world is gearing up for this year’s top running festivals both virtually and physically.The world is gearing up for this year’s best running festivals, as runners reclaim the parks, streets and trails once again.

Running keeps our bodies healthy and this activity improves our well-being and overall lifestyle. It not only relieves stress and uplifts mood but can also help in having a longer life. Such events help put extra effort to stay consistent in physical activities.

HDOR Virtual Events or “100 Days of Running” (HDOR) is an initiative wherein participants run or walk a minimum of 2 km per day for 100 days and take their fitness to the next level. The intention of bringing fitness to the doorstep is a unique challenge that inspires and alters participants’ lifestyles. The event starts on April 29 and will go on for a hundred days till August 6. It is aimed at making running more fun and challenging. It is the largest multi-day running challenge in the world and attracted more than 19,000 runners in the year 2021. The event registration opens on February 1.

To take on the challenge, one can plan a target mileage, or number of days to run on the HDOR app, complete a daily run for each day since one is free to run anywhere, anytime within the specified timeline, and submit the run data on event website or app, and compare results with other participants.

“For the last few years, HDOR has been on a quest to spread awareness of the necessity of mobility. It is of the utmost importance to learn the significance of regular movement in order to keep body and mind functional and healthy in the long run. There is much more to the renowned 100 Days of Running than being merely a race. It serves as a ray of positivity and hope, encouraging everyone to transform their way of living,” says Mayank Gupta, co-founder of HDOR Virtual Events.

Besides HDOR, there are several events the world over for running. The Hong Kong Marathon will be held on February 12, and the Tokyo Marathon will be held on March 5 as well as the Boston Athletic Association will celebrate the 127th running of the Boston Marathon on April 17. The Airtel Delhi Half Marathon is also expected to be held on November 19.

The Run Rome Marathon in Rome will be held on March 19 and is a 42.195-km journey in the eternal city. This run is an exhilarating event which follows the route of different historical wonders in the city, starting from Fori Imperiali, Vittoriano, Piazza Venezia, Circo Massimo, Lungotevere, Castel Sant’Angelo, viale della Conciliazione and St Peter’s Basilica.

Another important running event is the 2023 TCS London Marathon on April 23. If one is unable to take part on the marathon day, one can complete the 26.2 miles on the next available day. Just upload the result manually rather than via the Official TCS London Marathon App, as this service is only available on Marathon Day.

The virtual TCS London Marathon gives you the freedom to take on 26.2 miles your way, on the route of your choice on the same day as the mass event in London. You can do it with friends or on your own, from home or away, in stages or all at once.

The Sierra Leone Marathon in West Africa which begins on April 26, is a five-day adventure which takes off the beaten track, showing the beauty Sierra Leone has to offer.

Winding through tropical jungle and local villages, the marathon route is quite scenic in northern Sierra Leone. This trip is much more than just a marathon. One can explore northern Sierra Leone with like-minded individuals, attend workshops and discover more about a charity organisation called Street Child. The epic racing adventure begins at dawn, finishes at Wusum stadium in Makeni with a hand-crafted medal and a cold beer or fresh coconut!