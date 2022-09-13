Hindi Diwas 2022: Know why it is celebrated on September 14, what its significance is, and how you can celebrate

Hindi Diwas September 14, 2022: As everyone knows Hindi is our mother tongue, and every year India celebrates Hindi Diwas on September 14. This day shows the importance of the Hindi Language and inspires younger generations to adopt the language more and more. More than 420 million people around the globe speak Hindi as their first language and around 120 million people speak it as a second language. In this article, we have added all the important details about Hindi Diwas including why it is celebrated on September 14, its significance, and how you can celebrate it. Have a look at the details below.

What is the history behind celebrating Hindi Diwas 2022?

In 1949, the constituent Assembly of India recognized Hindi as the official language of the country and adopted an Indo-Aryan language written in the Devanagari script as the Hindi language was mostly spoken in most areas in India. To promote the Hindi language in every region of the country, from 1953 on September 14, Hindi Diwas is celebrated every year. It is to be noted that this day is also celebrated as Dr. Rajendera Singh Birth Anniversary who made tireless efforts to make Hindi Language as the national language.

Also Read| Mai to Darlings: Celebrate Hindi Diwas with these films and series

What is the significance of Hindi Diwas 2022?

September 14 is celebrated as Hindi Diwas in honor of the Hindi Language. On this day, many schools, and cultural societies organize special cultural programs to promote the Hindi language. For this purpose, the government offices are also asked to use the Hindi Language, and to inspire them, Hindi Language awards are also given on this day.

On the occasion of Hindi Diwas, the President of India honors all those who have achieved something in the field of Hindi Language. Hindi Diwas is celebrated for a week which is known as Hindi Pakhwasda. This day is celebrated from Schools to offices.

Many programs are organized on this day. On the occasion of Hindi Diwas, the President honors all those people who have achieved achievement in any field of Hindi language. Hindi Diwas is celebrated for a whole week, which is known as Hindi Pakhwada. This day is celebrated from schools to offices.

What is the difference between World Hindi Day and National Hindi Day?

To promote the language at the international level, World Hindi Day is celebrated on January 10 while National Hindi Day is celebrated when the constituent Assembly declared Hindi as the official language of India.

How can you celebrate Hindi Diwas 2022?

From school, college to other educational institutions, preparations have started to celebrate this day. On the occasion of this day, many cultural societies conduct programs with speech competitions to raise awareness about the Hindi language among the younger generation. If you want to participate and wish to get applause at the beginning of your speech, then you should prepare a powerful dialogue and shayari mentioning the importance of this day. You can refer to the youtube channels on how to give a speech on Hindi Diwas.