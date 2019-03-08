Hindi cinema only showed physical abuse, never consensual sex: Zoya Akhtar

By: | Updated: March 8, 2019 10:04 PM

The event was organised by Amazon Prime Video and Screenwriters association. The director said this portrayal of sex can be problematic as it sends a wrong notion.

Hindi cinema, physical abuse, consensual sex, Zoya Akhtar, Entertainment, newsHindi cinema only showed physical abuse, never consensual sex: Zoya Akhtar

Filmmaker Zoya Akhtar says the portrayal of sex in Hindi cinema has been problematic with more focus on physical abuse, rape and molestation than consensual sex. Zoya said when people consume such content at a young age, the impact is visible later.

“I realised this much later that while I was growing up, I have only seen physical abuse in Hindi films. It was crazy because we were allowed to watch rape scenes, molestation and assault but we weren’t allowed to see consensual sex. “That has to impact the psyche because you do not watch people kissing, tenderness. You don’t see people making love and how they want to be treated,” she said during a session on ‘Women Shaping the narrative in media and entertainment’.

The event was organised by Amazon Prime Video and Screenwriters association. The director said this portrayal of sex can be problematic as it sends a wrong notion.

“What you are putting out is that women will always say no and you will just jump on them. When you are a kid, you don’t really focus on it. When you grow up, you realise that was weird and it should change.”

Read Also| Khadi goes global! To be showcased at United Nations, New York

Zoya said she has become the person she is not only because of the strong women in her life but also men. “I have been raised by a hardcore feminist. My male friends, colleagues in the industry and outside are all feminists. It took me a long time to realise and recognise a certain amount of sexism because it didn’t exist in my world. A lot of it went by without me even reacting to it.”

The “Gully Boy” director said the important bit right now is to put out more women stories and include female gaze. “When I am making films, I am putting out men that I want in the world… The need of the hour is to enable more women and their stories to come out.”

Get live Stock Prices from BSE and NSE and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

  1. Home
  2. LIFESTYLE
  3. Hindi cinema only showed physical abuse, never consensual sex: Zoya Akhtar
Advertisement
Income Tax Calculator, Budget 2019, How to Calculate Income Tax

Stock Market

Advertisement

Focal Point

Train 18 ticket price reduced! Check full fare chart of Vande Bharat Express; 5 points
VANDE BHARAT EXPRESS
Train 18 ticket price reduced! Check full fare chart of Vande Bharat Express; 5 points
Train 18 IRCTC menu details: Vande Bharat Express to have branded 5-star food; beverages from Chaayos, Nescafe
Train 18 IRCTC menu details: Vande Bharat Express to have branded 5-star food; beverages from Chaayos, Nescafe
Vande Bharat Express schedule: Full details of Train 18 timings and stations on Delhi-Varanasi route
Vande Bharat Express schedule: Full details of Train 18 timings and stations on Delhi-Varanasi route
Has Modi’s UDAY scheme fulfilled its destiny? A review of power sector
India Story: Glass Half Full
Has Modi’s UDAY scheme fulfilled its destiny? A review of power sector
Government hasn’t been realistic about India’s budget; fiscal deficit may spiral
Government hasn’t been realistic about India’s budget; fiscal deficit may spiral
Jobs surge in manufacturing sector in Q3, but exports may remain weak; here’s what FICCI survey says
Jobs surge in manufacturing sector in Q3, but exports may remain weak; here’s what FICCI survey says
Mahindra XUV300 First Drive Review: 'Made In India' and Safest, most feature packed!
Mahindra XUV300 First Drive Review: 'Made In India' and Safest, most feature packed!
2019 Maruti Suzuki WagonR Review: Bigger, Bolder, Safer and next big blockbuster!
2019 Maruti Suzuki WagonR Review: Bigger, Bolder, Safer and next big blockbuster!
2019 Nissan Kicks Review, Test Drive: Can it challenge the mighty Hyundai Creta?
2019 Nissan Kicks Review, Test Drive: Can it challenge the mighty Hyundai Creta?
Advertisement

TRENDING NOW

BUDGET 2019

Switch to Hindi Edition