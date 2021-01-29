  • MORE MARKET STATS

Hey Delhi, got some plastic bottles and cutlery? Visit these ‘garbage cafes’ for your FREE lunch!

By: |
January 29, 2021 2:56 PM

The scheme which was launched by the SDMC in Najafgarh zone on January 23 has already expanded to incorporate about 23 more garbage cafes which would offer a free meal - lunch, dinner or breakfast- to people who have collected a coupon from the SDMC.

Mayor of the South Delhi Municipal Corporation (SDMC) Anamika, as part of the initiative, inaugurated a garbage cafe at Nathu Sweets situated in the posh Defence Colony of South Delhi. (Representative image)

Ever wondered that empty plastic water bottles, canes and other plastic waste could fetch you a lavish free meal? The time has come to preciously collect all the plastic garbage from your surroundings to get a free meal at select restaurants in Delhi. According to the latest ‘garbage cafe’ scheme launched by the South Delhi Municipal Corporation (SDMC), each person who deposits 1 kg of plastic waste to the SDMC will get a free meal at the select restaurants which have been partnered by the municipal body, news agency PTI reported. The officials helming the scheme told PTI that the plastic waste to be deposited to the body may include cold drink bottles, empty water bottles, plastic canes and other such plastic items.

The scheme which was launched by the SDMC in Najafgarh zone on January 23 has already expanded to incorporate about 23 more garbage cafes which would offer a free meal – lunch, dinner or breakfast- to people who have collected a coupon from the SDMC. The SDMC in an official statement was quoted as saying that the 'Plastic Lao Khana Khao' initiative has been intensified with 23 new 'Garbage cafes' agreeing to partner with the municipal body today.

Mayor of the South Delhi Municipal Corporation (SDMC) Anamika, as part of the initiative, inaugurated a garbage cafe at Nathu Sweets situated in the posh Defence Colony of South Delhi. The number of garbage cafes which have been opened in different parts of the NDMC are- 12 in South zone, 10 in the central zone and a single garbage cafe in the West zone of the SDMC jurisdictions.

SDMC Mayor Anamika was quoted as saying that the unique initiative was adopted by the municipal body as part of the ‘Swachh Survekshan.’ The Mayor also said that more such initiatives will be adopted in the coming time to make the city greener, healthier and pollution free.

