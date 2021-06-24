‘Heritage Race’ VR game leaves PM Modi impressed during Toycathon 2021 finale

Toycathon grand finale is being organised virtually from June 22-June 24. (Credit: @narendramodi/twitter)

Prime Minister Modi in an online event interacted with a select group of Toycathon 2021 participants today. During an hour-long online event, PM Modi listened to some of the most innovative ideas from students and scientists working across the country on a range of themes. The Toycathon programme was launched by the Government of India early this year to promote research, innovation and incentivise indigenously developed games and toys. During the online event, Toycathon 2021 participants from across the country presented their newly-developed innovative games before PM Modi and received his feedback and suggestions on the same.

What impressed PM Modi the most was a Virtual Reality cycling heritage experience device developed by a team of students from SKCET Coimbatore. Named ‘Heritage Race’ the Virtual Reality (VR) and Artificial Intelligence (AI) based game transports the users virtually to the heritage monuments of India and offers them a virtual view of most tourist and heritage destinations in the country. On top of it, the device has also coupled the aspect of physical fitness by allowing users to experience a cycling experience at the monuments while they are pedalling a cycle at their real physical location. Visibly impressed with the concept, PM Modi congratulated the team of students and researchers at SKCET Coimbatore on their innovative project. PM Modi further wanted to know if the team could incorporate the treadmill experience with the same VR device.

Another gaming project that won accolades from PM Modi and other dignitaries that participated in the online event was Aura AI, an Artificial Intelligence-based device that helps yoga practitioners improve their physical posture by rating them on the scale of 1-100. The team of researchers explained to PM Modi that the device can also be used by sportspersons for improving their posture while playing by tracking their bones and muscles and rating it on the same. In addition to self-improvement, the device can be used at Physiotherapy centres to track the progress made by patients suffering back problems and other body stiffness problems. PM Modi congratulated Team Eyecognito for fusing ancient practice of Yoga with technology and transforming it into a fitness scoring game. PM Modi further said that the game was apt to serve the entertainment needs as well cater to the physical fitness of the users.

Toycathon grand finale is being organised virtually from June 22-June 24. After a brutal vetting of over a lakh ideas and innovative solutions propounded from students and researchers from across the country, only 1567 ideas were selected for the finale. Winners will be provided with financial incentives including a prize worth Rs 50 lakh, the Indian Express reported