Here’s your quick 5-minute morning skincare routine guide

Waking up at dawn every day to get ready for work or school can be a task, especially if you are not a morning person. Having said that, we all also know that getting up early has its benefits. But let’s admit, we all are running late every day and to make it in time to reach work, we often skip the essentials – Having breakfast and our early morning skincare routine. To help you solve that, we have curated a quick 5-steps morning skincare routine. Take a look:

Cleanse your face to remove sweat and oil

You should start your skincare routine by cleansing your face. Opt for a gentle, foaming facial cleanser that rinses off easily. The cleanser helps in removing impurities without stripping the skin’s natural moisture barrier.

Use toner

After thoroughly washing your face, use a toner to remove any remaining impurities and help prepare your skin for the rest of your morning routine.

Apply skin-strengthening serum

While your skin is still little damp from cleansing and toning, quickly pat on a face serum. It keeps your skin soft and fresh.

Work on your eye area

Our hectic schedule at work often results in dark circles, puffiness, and under-eye wrinkles. It’s not just a lack of sleep that makes you look tired, stress, and anxiety are the other reasons. The only solution is to use a hydrating eye cream every day.

Moisturize

Moisturizing is an essential step in your skincare routine, no matter your skin type. That’s not all, never forget to apply SPF before leaving your house.

And, don’t forget your lips – moisturize them well for a fresh look.