Here’s why you should own these 7 watches

The watch is a timeless accessory that helps in adding a touch of class and style. Wearing the right watch not just makes you feel good about yourself, but also adds confidence to your personality. A luxury watch is considered by many collectors as a piece of fine art because it can be passed down from generation to generation. In this article, we’re going to explore 7 watches that you should own:

L.U.C Full Strike Turbillion by Chopard

The L.U.C Haute Horlogerie collection has been enriched with a new technical prodigy, as this L.U.C Full Strike model adds a tourbillon with a sapphire bridge to the monobloc sapphire minute repeater inherent to the L.U.C Full Strike series. This 42.5 mm timepiece in ethical 18-carat rose gold is equipped with the new chronometer-certified L.U.C 08.02-L movement. The extremely accomplished level of finishing, both on the movement and the case, has earned it the Poinçon de Genève quality hallmark. Its dial, in ruthenium grey-coloured hand-guilloché rose gold, opens to reveal the two complications that make this 20-piece limited edition so sophisticated. Endorsed by virtuoso brothers Renaud and Gautier Capuçon, its acoustic richness achieves an exceptional level of quality, while perfect homogeneity makes it an unparalleled timepiece combining a stunning conceptual challenge with supremely accomplished execution.

Price: Price on Request

Availability: Jhonson Watch Co, New Delhi, TimeKeepers, Mumbai

Oyster Perpetual Deepsea Challenge by Rolex

On 1 November, filmmaker and explorer James Cameron unveiled the Oyster Perpetual Deepsea Challenge. Inspired by the experimen- tal watch that accompanied him on his historic 10,908-metre (35,787-foot) descent into the Mariana Trench on 26 March 2012, the Deepsea Challenge represents a new milestone in the world of Rolex divers’ watches. Guaranteed waterproof to a depth of 11,000 metres (36,090 feet), crafted from RLX titanium, and equipped with a helium escape valve and the Ringlock system, it is capable of accompanying divers in any environment – during open-water diving, submersible dives or in hyperbaric chambers. A watch designed to turn pressure into an ally in any situation, and an invitation to expand yet further the horizons of the deep.

Price: On request

Panerai Luminor Due TuttoOro

Panerai is a trusted companion of explorers setting out for territories few dare to pursue, from the desolate reaches of the North Pole to forbidding dives hundreds of meters below the surface of the sea and expeditions to the distant abyss of outer space. The brand remains unwavering in its focus on creating instruments that are dependable in treacherous conditions and continues to invent novel solutions to enhance their performance. But Panerai also challenges itself to push limits and defy expectations in the realm of design codes. With the launch of the Panerai Luminor Due TuttoOro collection, Panerai reveals its first watches featuring gold bracelets. Luminor Due TuttoOro imbues one of the most elegant watches in the Panerai portfolio with a greater aura of luxury. Slim contours and a tailored, uncomplicated style distinguish Luminor Due and allow it to transition from the most casual occasions to formal wear and complement wearers of any gender.

Price: Price on request

Availability: All timepieces are available at Panerai Boutiques in Delhi & Mumbai.

Seiko Presage Sharp Edged Series Kabuki-inspired Limited Editions

The Presage Sharp Edged Series adapts the traditional Japanese art of Kabuki to the modern age. Ever since its introduction in 2020, the creative combination of Japanese culture and modern design has been a central feature of the Seiko Presage Sharp Edged Series. Today, two new creations join this series and pay homage to the enduring longevity of Kabuki, a Japanese form of theater that has its roots in the 17th century Edo period and is still popular today. These watches have been designed in collaboration with Ebizo Ichikawa, one of Japan’s most prominent and influential Kabuki actors. The two new creations express the artistry of Kabuki in every detail. The dials incorporate the Japanese hemp leaf pattern known as Asanoha, which has been used in the fabric of Kabuki costumes for centuries.

Price: Seiko Presage Sharp Edged Series Kabuki inspired Limited edition (SPB329J1): ₹105,000

Seiko Presage Sharp Edged Series Kabuki inspired Limited edition SPB329J1 (SPB331J1) : ₹90,000

Availability: Available at SEIKO Boutiques and online store http://www.seikowatches.co.in

Happy Sport by Chopard

The Happy Sport collection welcomes three new creations in a delightful palette of blue. These sporty-chic watches feature a modern look and suggest a more relaxed way of wearing diamonds by integrating them into the hectic pace of everyday life. The first model, in steel with a 30 mm diameter, is adorned with a dial whose sky blue hue serves as a backdrop to the whirl of three dancing diamonds. The two other timepieces, with their larger 36 mm diameter, combine stainless steel with details in ethical 18-carat rose gold, while their dials and leather straps are attired in different shades of blue.

Price on Request

Availability: Jhonson Watch Co, New Delhi, TimeKeepers, Mumbai

PILOT’S WATCH AUTOMATIC SPITFIRE by IWC

IWC has integrated a chronograph movement from the 69000 calibre family into its pilot’s watches. The 69380 IWC-manufactured calibre powers two Spitfire chronographs with a reduced case diameter of 41 millimetres. Two high-quality automatic movements from the 82000 calibre family are also used in the pilot’s watches for the first time. Both have been enhanced with complications: The new 82760 IWC-manufactured calibre with the patented Timezoner mechanism, the new 82710 IWC-manufactured calibre with a UTC function.

Price: Price on Request

GRECA TIME 41 MM IPCHAMP WATCH by Versace Watches

This timeless case body features a sleek dial enriched with Versace la Greca pattern and a 3d Medusa at 12h. The particular finishing of the top ring gives to this watch a glamorous look & feel enriched with Versace logo at 12h. The 41mm case is enriched with a 3 hands movement and window date with magnifying glass at 3h.

Price: INR 85,500