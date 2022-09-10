Here’s why vegan-based products are good for your lifestyle

Veganism is a philosophy and way of life that aims to eliminate, as much as it is possible and practical, all forms of animal exploitation and cruelty for food, clothing, or any other purpose. As a result, it encourages the creation and use of alternatives that don’t involve using animals for the benefit of all parties involved—animals, people, and the environment. In terms of nutrition, it refers to the practise of avoiding anything that is entirely or partially produced from animals. Once you really have interest in knowing the source of everything that surrounds you, be it accessories to clothing and apparel, makeup to household supplies, you’ll realize how ignorance plays a major part in our lives.

Sujeesh Sukumaran, Co-Founder, Jollywell said that many people choose to live a vegan lifestyle because they are compassionate and refuse to use animals for any type of exploitation. “They even abstain from using products and substances that have been tried or tested on other living beings. Therefore, it is a cause that people have recently begun to support. While many believe that the practise brings them closer to nature, many also experience a sense of co-existence and contentment, which helps to maintain a healthy mental health. To appeal to what the target market perceives as ethically right, several firms across industries have begun marketing under the banner of being 100% organic and vegan, which unquestionably also fosters innovation,” Sukumaran said.



When it comes to nutrition, most of the time, people don’t even know if they are intolerant to dairy and animal based products. They only get to know after consulting doctor when they face digestion issues or realise they are allergic to animal products. The majority of the time, we hear that adopting a vegan diet will significantly improve fitness levels, reduce chances of cancer and type 2 diabetes or cardiac issues, and even aid in weight loss. Adopting a vegan based diet might seem something fancy to start with, but one has to be extremely careful to get both micro and macro nutrients in the correct proportion. This has also birthed several nutraceutical brands trying to bring nutritional dietary supplements to peoples’ rescue.

Jollywell’s Sukumaran said that while vegans avoid dairy and meat from animal sources, there has been an enormous pool of alternatives made available in terms of vegan meat and vegan dairy products, breaking the myth of animal exploitation being a necessity for human dietary needs. Veganism doesn’t have to be all or nothing. Most people who adapt a vegan lifestyle, create their own roadmap based on what suits them best. Hence, they do not feel bound to limitations. While adding value to their lives, shopping for vegan based products makes people smarter because they do not just get carried away by the persuasive packaging but also intend to know what’s actually behind it.



According to Jollywell’s Sukumaran, the benefits of using vegan-based products and leading a vegan lifestyle are enormous. “Researchers at the University of Oxford found that cutting meat and dairy products from your diet could reduce an individual’s carbon footprint from food by up to 73 per cent. By converting to a vegan diet, you can leave a smaller ‘ecological footprint’ which enables you to treat the planet’s inhabitants with kindness. Eating a healthy diet has never been more enjoyable thanks to the fantastic vegan options available,” he added. A whole new chain of vegan restaurants and cafés seems to be the next big thing all around the world. Changing what’s on your plate and being a little mindful has the power to positively impact the world with the littlest of efforts.