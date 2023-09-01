Here’s why Samatha Ruth Prabhu proves that she is the right choice to play Aaradhya in Kushi

Samantha Ruth Prabhu is undeniably one of India’s most popular and loved actress. With her unfiltered, raw personality, magnetic screen presence and her ability to perform distinct characters has got her a loyal fanbase across the globe.

With her latest release ‘Kushi’, the versatile actress has once again proved her mettle as a prolific performer as she has been garnering immense love from the audience for her beautiful and honest portrayal in a rom-com after a long time.

Stepping away from the genres including that of crime, thriller and historic drama, her range as an actor has no bounds! The actress made headlines for her role in ‘Family Man’ as Raji, an unwavering Sri Lankan Tamil liberation fighter on a suicide mission. With her utmost promising screen presence in the uniform and a military background, the actress continues to be unrecognisable for her earnest portrayal.

And then came the pathbreaking song ‘Oo Antava’ where her sensuous and super hot avatar got the fans grooving world wide. With ‘Yashoda’, Samantha’s role as a pregnant woman with a shocking twist of thriller and action followed by a contrasting role in ‘Shakuntalam’ where she played an apsara with utmost poise and grace combined with beauty and elegance.

Now, after a long time, Samantha has enthralled the audience in a heartwarming romantic film. Each project being so different from each other, the actress has never left any stone unturned and with ‘Kushi’ Sam keeps going a notch higher with every character that she plays.

With her latest release, ‘Kushi’, fans and critics cannot stop hailing the actress for her role as Aaradhya. Samantha beautifully takes on the role of a housewife, a common girl who gets married to the love of her life in the hope of living her happily ever after. A typical love story until the marriage happens and then the real struggles and reality of life hits them. With her honest and spectacular performance, the actress continues to capture all our hearts with her effortless and genuine portrayal of a sweet and innocent girl to an angry woman after marriage. But what stands out in the entire film is the endearing, fresh and heartfelt chemistry between Sam and Vijay Deverakonda which has had the audience waiting with bated breath ever since the release of its teaser.

Following the path of ‘consistency being the key’, the actress has continued to shine on the number one position at the Ormax All India ranking for almost two years now. With her unprecedented stardom and fandom outshining across the country, there is no doubt that Samantha is one of the most popular and bankable actress that the Indian cinema has.

On the work front, the actress will next be seen in the highly anticipated ‘Citadel’ which is again a completely different genre. In an all-action avatar, Samantha has had her fans desperately waiting for her next release.