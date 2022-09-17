Here’s why Jubin Nautiyal, Arjun Kanungo, and Guru Randhawa are among the most stylish music artists

While movie actors may have everyone’s attention, over the last couple of years music artists have managed to grab their time in the spotlight. These artists have amassed the love of audiences not only for their skills behind the microphone but also made an impact with their class, style, and good looks.

Here are the most stylish male artists in music, who’ve had women weak in the knees and remain consistent favourites with the fashion critics.

Jubin Nautiyal

An artist who frequently features in his own music videos on public demand, Jubin Nautiyal has also stood out for his distinct sense of style and for rocking the ‘long locks’ look like none other. One of the most celebrated artists in recent times, Jubin has always given us major fashion inspiration, bringing both class and comfort to all his looks.

Arjun Kanungo

Arjun Kanungo is all about attention to detail. Just like his songs, he also stands out for his fashion, both of which are extremely relatable. The music artist is known for his sartorial choices that range from laid-back to classic chic. His choice of outfit for his nuptials too had lessons for millennial grooms.

Armaan Malik

With his boy-next-door looks and charm, Armaan Malik is known for his subtle and relatable sense of style. Easy to emulate and low maintenance, the artist is all about comfort!

Darshan Raval

Effortless and casual, Darshan Raval, keeps it simple incorporating certain elements that stand out in his look. Whether it’s accessories, beanies, or sunglasses – the young artist keeps with the trends.

Guru Randhawa

A consistent record-breaker, Guru Randhawa, much like his music videos likes to keep it grand! The Punjabi pop sensation knows to rock his bling, contemporary suits, and even his regular looks with a statement.