Here’s why good fragrances enhance your confidence

By Saurabh Gupta,

Your new fruity body mist or that bottle of heavenly smelling musk perfume can work wonders for your state of mind, general mood, and self-confidence and even help in stress reduction and sleep enhancement. Because the sense of smell is so intricately connected to the brain’s limbic system associated with memories and emotions, good and bad scents can both leave lasting impressions on self and others.

Fragrances are an extension of your personality and complete your look. While wearing a good fragrance can elevate your overall persona and add an intangible edge to how you carry yourselves, there’s more to fragrances than other’s perception of you.

Perfumes can help you showcase your personality and even bring out a specific side of you that you want to highlight. For instance, while fruity perfumes are generally welcomed across genders and ages, more fresh and floral notes are preferred by younger people. Similarly, woody and spicy notes are the go-to for a maturer age group, or for those wanting to establish reliability and gravitas with their choice of scent. Depending on one’s fragrance, they can appear more bubbly and energetic, or mysterious and authoritative.



Therefore, wearing a carefully chosen perfume or fragrance can boost your morale and positively impact confidence, as it allows you to showcase your personality just the way you want to.

Smelling great all day can also act as a reminder of the subtle, underlying message you want to convey — to others and yourself — through the fragrance. This is true across settings. From casting a charming spell on your partner to appearing more put-together at work, or even establishing your uniqueness among your peers, fragrances can be used as a tool to communicate without words, thereby enhancing your confidence.

What remains important, however, is to pick something suits you and is lasting.

(MD & Chairman of Vanesa Care Pvt. Ltd. Views expressed are personal and do not reflect the official position or policy of the FinancialExpress.com.)