Here’s why #BoycottCadbury is trending on social media

The iconic chocolate brand Cadbury has come under the radar as Twitterati have claimed that gelatin used in their products is ‘derived from beef’, which allegedly hurts religious sentiments. Recently, films, actors, clothing brands, and even advertisements have found themselves being boycotted on social media. This boycott culture is slowly growing and gaining traction on social media and otherwise.

Social media users are widely sharing a screenshot of a webpage claiming that gelatine used in Cadbury is “halal certified and derived from beef”.

Please Buy Indian Sweets,

Indian Sweets are made from Desi Cow milk , So when you buy indian sweets , you save our Gaumata, you save our culture।#boycottcadbury pic.twitter.com/yQGtRrQCck — Priya Chauhan (@Chauhan_LPriya) October 30, 2022

Aaj boycott gang chocolate ko boycott kar raha hai 😂



Aise hi chalte raha toh kal ko sabun, toilet paper, kache baniyan ka bhi number aa sakta hai — Dhruv Rathee (@dhruv_rathee) October 30, 2022

Fact Check:

As per reports, the screenshot is from an older version of the brand’s Australian website. Last year as well the same claim was made, following which the website was updated to reflect that it is from its “Australian” branch.

The firm had then clarified that all its products made in India were ‘100% vegetarian’ and that the ‘green dot on the wrapper’ certifies the same.

Meanwhile, Cadbury is yet to react to the latest boycott trend.