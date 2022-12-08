Deepika-Ranveer & Anushka-Virat Wedding Unknown Facts: Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh tied the knot on November 14, 2018, at Italy’s Lake Como after dating for six years. Their intimate two-day wedding ceremony was attended by family members and close friends only. The two wedded in a traditional south Indian ceremony, following which they also had a north Indian wedding a day after.

Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli, on the other hand, had a dreamy wedding in Italy on December 11, 2017. The couple kept all the details about their wedding a secret, which is now a common trend seen amongst celebs.

We know you must be feeling left out and must be wondering what must have happened during their wedding. To help you, we got in touch with the Chief Executive Officer of The Wedding Filmer, Vishal Punjabi, the man behind those beautiful videos we saw after their wedding:

He said, “What I love about celebrity weddings is how detailed and intimate they tend to be.” Talking about the little details, he said, “Extra attention is given to entertainment and it’s usually something that’s unique and means something to the bride and groom. It’s also very special to see that despite the glamour and pomp of celebrity life, through my lens they are human too and they have families and friends who truly care about them.”

Celebrity weddings have a lot of press scrutiny and every Indian aunty on the planet is waiting to comment on everything from the look to the location. Vishal Punjabi elaborated on choosing certain colours. He said, “I guess all celebrity weddings have a colour palette that is usually stunning. Pinks and whites with stone, or earthy colours like gold, ivory browns with the mountains and blue lake of Como works like nothing else.”

As we mentioned, these celebrities believe in an intimate marriage and often have no phone policy. However, for Vishal Pubjabi, it’s an impossible task to be away from his phone. He said, “Almost every celebrity wedding has a no phone policy but I can’t adhere to it. Some of our flying cameras and 360 cameras have workflow systems that require us to have a phone for filming so NDAs and a trust factor with us is certain.”

We were intrigued to know if these wedding films are choreographed and to our surprise, he said, “Actors and actresses are directed almost everyday of their working life so I avoid doing anything of that sort. Wedding films, according to me, are not to be directed or staged in any way. Then it’s not their memory. I prefer to keep things as real as I can and use my crew’s talent and the location and the magic in their love story to create something they can’t imagine.”