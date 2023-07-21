When it comes to entertainment in India, one name stands out among the rest – BookMyShow. Established in 2007, this platform has become the go-to destination for millions of Indians seeking tickets for movies, concerts, sports events, and more. Over the years, BookMyShow has transformed into a complete live entertainment manager, setting the standard for such services globally. Recently, the platform created a buzz by selling an astounding 3 lakh tickets in advance for Christopher Nolan’s ‘Oppenheimer’ and Greta Gerwig’s adaptation of ‘Barbie’.

Oppenheimer and Barbie take India by storm

The excitement surrounding Christopher Nolan’s ‘Oppenheimer’ and the star-studded ‘Barbie’ adaptation featuring Margot Robbie and Ryan Gosling was palpable. As the release date neared, cinephiles rushed to BookMyShow to secure their seats in advance. Ramesh Bala, a prominent film trade analyst, reported that ‘Oppenheimer’ alone sold over 3,00,000 tickets in advance on the platform. ‘Barbie’ followed suit, with 54,000 advance tickets already sold across the three major chains for its opening day. What’s even more intriguing is that many moviegoers booked tickets for both films, with a significant portion opting to enjoy both on the same day.

BookMyShow’s rise to prominence

BookMyShow didn’t become India’s favorite ticket booking app overnight. It’s been a journey of perseverance, innovation, and foresight. Founded in 2007, the platform started as ‘India Ticketing’ before evolving into the beloved BookMyShow we know today. The company’s founders, Ashish Hemrajani, Parikshit Dar, and Rajesh Balpande, were young entrepreneurs who saw the potential in transforming the ticket booking niche.

Meet the three musketeers

Ashish Hemrajani, the CEO of BookMyShow, holds an MBA in Marketing from Sydenham Institute of Management, Mumbai University. Prior to launching the platform, he gained experience in the advertising industry at J. Walter Thompson, where he honed his client management skills. Ashish played a vital role in steering BookMyShow through challenging times, making it the success it is today.

Rajesh Balpande, a former investment banker with The Chatterjee Group, joined Ashish to co-found BookMyShow. Balpande brought his financial expertise to the table, contributing significantly to the platform’s growth.

Parikshit Dar, another co-founder, is a tech enthusiast and played a crucial role in designing and developing BookMyShow’s website and back-end technology. His expertise in technology made the platform user-friendly and efficient.

The birth of BookMyShow

The inception of BookMyShow was no ordinary story. After an enlightening trip to South Africa, Ashish Hemrajani was inspired to change the ticket booking landscape in India. Despite initial resistance from his parents, Ashish’s determination prevailed, and he launched Bigtree Entertainment Pvt. Ltd., the parent company of BookMyShow. Rajesh Balpande joined to manage finances, and Parikshit Dar took charge of the technology aspect, forming a formidable trio of entrepreneurs.

The evolution of BookMyShow

BookMyShow’s journey has been one of resilience and adaptability. Initially branded as ‘Go For Ticketing,’ the company later became ‘India Ticketing’ before finally settling on the name ‘BookMyShow’ in 2007. The name-change marked a turning point, aligning the platform’s identity with its mission.

India’s entertainment empire

Today, BookMyShow operates in over 650 cities and towns across India and serves more than 30 million customers in 5+ countries. The company’s revenue has soared over the years, crossing INR 619 crores for the fiscal year 2019, reflecting its remarkable growth across various entertainment verticals.

The founders’ vision, dedication, and ability to adapt have made it the nation’s favorite ticket booking app. With an ever-growing list of entertainment options and a user-friendly platform, BookMyShow continues to shape the way Indians experience live events and entertainment.