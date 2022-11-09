Eating healthy to working out: Here’s how you can keep your heart healthy

With so many tragedies happening around us, there is one that we are doing to our bodies i.e. indulging in an unhealthy lifestyle and eating food that is breaking down our bodies. We have taken our body for granted somehow- even though our existence is impossible if it gives up on us. Our heart is working constantly to provide blood and oxygen to the rest of the body. It deserves to have cared for the most. If not taken care of, many health problems start popping up – all tied to each other and growing like roots.

Cardiovascular diseases are officially the leading cause of death in India and all around the world, especially among people aging from 25-70. Problems like high blood pressure, heart stroke or failure, arrhythmia, and valve disease, are some common heart problems that we can witness in almost every household. You must have seen your parents or grandparents popping up pills every morning and then at night. And if you don’t change for the better, you will be facing the same life in a few years.

Remember- even if you have zero symptoms of any chronic disease, it does not mean you are healthy. Your body changes every day. You may not notice the minute changes. Your body is working miracles to cover up the mistakes you are making.

Simrat Kathuria from Diet Experts always encourages us to choose healthy food over medicines. According to her, the best investment we can make in our young life is in ourselves; an active life and healthy food- not in medicines and doctor’s appointments.

Winters are especially hard for people with heart problems. They need to be extra careful with what they eat and their lifestyle. So whether you are suffering from a disease or trying to prevent one, here is a list that may help you alter your eating pattern and be healthy:

DO’S:

Choose green leafy vegetables:

They are abundant in vitamins, minerals, and antioxidants. Kale, spinach, lettuce, beet greens are some examples that you can include in your daily routine. Lucky for us, mustard greens, or as we call them- Sarson ka saag is the most delicious and healthy winter vegetable. Pair it up with Makki ki roti and your healthy tasty meal is ready.

Eat seeds:

Including seeds in your daily diet lowers the risk of major chronic diseases. They are a great source of fiber, antioxidants, vitamins, minerals, and even unsaturated healthy fats. Pumpkin seeds, chia seeds, flaxseeds, and hemp seeds are some healthy choices that you can get from nearby stores. They not only lower the risk of heart disease but also keep the sugar level and appetite in check. Hemp seeds are a great source of protein; they contain essential amino acids that our body needs.

Read labels:

Nutrition labels are given on the back of all the packaged products. We should always read them to know what we are eating and in what quantity. They tell us about the nutrients in each serving seize; its calories, sugar, fat, vitamins, protein, cholesterol, carbohydrate, and vitamin content. It helps to keep our diet in check, especially when we are trying to shed some extra weight. Reading labels might be tricky initially. Simrat Kathuria from Diet Experts has always worked towards helping her followers and clients know about the substitute names used. You do get hold of it eventually.

Choose the oil wisely:

We use oil in our daily routine and can’t be avoided. But we can choose a healthy one. No matter how healthy your ingredients are; if you cook it in unhealthy oil, your meal remains unhealthy. Olive, mustard, sunflower, peanut, and soybean oil are some examples of healthy cooking oils which contain less saturated fat and thus, lower the risk of heart problems.

Stay active:

Working out at least 4 times a week is very important for the health of your heart. You can choose the kind of workout you do; be it rigorous walking, cardio, dancing, or any activity you enjoy. The older you get, the higher the chances of you getting slower. You need to put in some effort to keep your body moving. Plus the happy hormones ‘endorphins’ which are released after your workout, make you stress-free- another factor contributing to keeping your heart healthy.

DON’Ts:

Avoid smoking:

It is not news that smoking is one of the biggest reasons for an unhealthy heart. It is responsible for the plaques that are formed in the blood vessels. And for the younger generation: please don’t fool yourself by stating that hookah and vapes are healthy options. They might be less toxic than cigarettes but definitely not healthy.

Avoid processed meat and food:

Unless there is an emergency, always choose fresh food over processed ones. Give yourself some time to cook and eat fresh. Experiment with the food as much as you can. There will be a struggle with cooking initially but you will find your rhythm eventually. You may claim to be the busiest person in town but honestly, it is all about priorities.

Avoid sugary drinks:

Sugary drinks are the biggest scam of this era. They have somehow crawled their way into every home and become a part of the staple diet for most families. They are the prime reason for problems like obesity, diabetes, heart, kidney, and liver diseases, tooth decay, and much more. Why would you enjoy drinking coloured water and putting your life in danger? Choose healthily and stay fit.

Amid the chaos of your life, Simrat Kathuria urges you to keep the balance. Hustle life may sound exciting but you need to take a minute and give your heart and mind a break. You may have millions of ambitions but they can only come true when you are in your best of health. Give some time to yourself, choose happy thoughts, and give your heart what it truly needs- nourishment. Your heart is keeping you alive- it’s the least you can do for it.