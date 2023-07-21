Here’s how you can decorate a not-so-spacious room; experts suggest

Decorating a pre-occupied space is not an easy task. You don’t get the liberty of changing and modifying everything. To help you, we got in touch with ApkaInterior’s co-founders Gaurav Tiwari and Anuj Tiwari. The company is shaking up the furniture and home decor market with its innovative approach to providing customers with a comprehensive range of products and services. Here are some tips to help you make the best use of space in a not-so-spacious room:

Opt for multi-purpose/ folding furniture

Furniture that can do double duty will save you both space and money. And thanks to the tiny house/tiny apartment trend, there is no shortage of ingenious furniture items that either serve multi-purpose uses or fold up to make space in your home when they’re not in use giving you free floor space.

Strategize with Mirrors

Mirrors not only give additional light but also the feeling of additional space into rooms by reflecting back natural and non-natural lighting and giving an illusion of more square footage.

Go bold

Small spaces lend themselves very well to bold colours, prints, and textures, just make sure you mix in some neutrals as well so that you don’t overwhelm the room.

Lightening plays an important role

A small room can really open up with the right lighting. In addition to letting natural light shine in through the windows, use additional lighting throughout your space to bring in some additional warmth. Throw in some table lamps or string lights, wall sconces.

Right use of rugs

Decorating a small space is all about tricking the eye into seeing more than there really is. The shape of a room and the furniture within it will dictate the best size rug to purchase, but always aim to go as big as you can.

Let there be free space

Less is more when it comes to creating a well-designed small space. Be mindful of leaving plenty of open space in your small house, both for ease of movement and for maintaining utility.

Play with vertical space

Don’t neglect your walls. Making the most use of vertical space means both playing around with taller items and affixing your walls with things like shelving and art that add vertical depth in addition to the spaciousness you’ve worked to create on the floor.

Be fussy with furniture

Furniture can be a cumbersome business, especially in narrow rooms, so it pays to arrange and buy items correctly. Choose furniture items that provide additional storage like bed with built-in drawers and ottomans with space to store linens.