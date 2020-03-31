Here’s how to effectively observe social distancing during Coronavirus Lockdown

A prolonged sense of inactivity as is the case these days might make us feel dizzy and out of place.

The ministry of health, the government of India has issued a set of guidelines which can help people deal with the fallout of the nationwide lockdown imposed in the wake of Coronavirus pandemic. Stressing on the importance of the lockdown, the advisory enumerates a number of measures which could help us maintain social distancing more effectively.

One of the most vital pieces of advice is to allow only one member of our family to step out of the house and bring all the necessary things in one go. Only the most healthy and young adult should be given this responsibility in order to protect the vulnerable members of our family from the spread of the virus.

It is often the case that a sense of lethargy and inactivity creeps in when we don’t step out of our homes. Even the most punctual and disciplined people take their daily ablutions a little easy, when they are at home. Taking things a little easy on a holiday might help but a prolonged sense of inactivity as is the case these days might make us feel dizzy and out of place. We should keep our daily schedule very busy these days. We should keep ourselves busy by helping in the household chores, picking up the thread of old hobbies like painting, reading novels and watching films.

Maintaining our fitness in the times of no gymnasium and no open spaces is also a challenge. One can do yoga, easy exercises and breathing exercises to remain fit and positive. Eating well and intake of lots of liquids might also come handy in strengthening your immunity. It is also the time to fulfil our responsibilities towards elderly members of our family. In times like these, sick and old parents might feel anxious about their health and prevailing conditions. Talking to them, helping them find their things with ease will go a long way to soothe their anxieties.

Last but not the least, it is most difficult to convince children to not step out as they might not understand the gravity of the situation. Playing indoor games with them and engaging them in the household chores and teaching them new things are some of the things that can help.