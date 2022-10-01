Here’s how this top AI firm has partnered with Google’s Business Messages to make your life easier

CoRover Private Limited, a top AI firm is all set to partner with Google’s Business Messages to help the users reach customers through Google search and maps. You read that right! It will be available through the phone’s dialler app, so customers can reach businesses without opening an app, website, or even using Google’s Search or Maps.

How GBM works and its benefits for the users?

Google’s Business Messages allows customers to seamlessly connect with the brands from multiple entry points such as Phone Dialler, Google Search, Google Maps, and Company’s Owned Channels (Website, App, etc.). Users can message directly via the chat suggestion button on Phone Dialler, Google Search, Company’s Owned Channels, or Google Maps; and they will get instant, authentic, and verified information directly from the brand/company itself. These responses will be either given by CoRover powered Virtual Assistant or by the live agent of the company. For businesses, offering messaging options to customers can help to promote sales. Almost 8 out of 10 people would like to buy products using chat or messaging, and about 7 in 10 (72%) customers would make a purchase online if they could ask questions in real time. Technologies such as messaging, chatbots, and AI can enable brands to deliver this personal customer experience.

How accurate it is?

Virtual Assistants created using CoRover’s Conversational AI platform have collectively handled 20 billion+ interactions of more than a Billion users with 89 per cent to 99 per cent accuracy and around 90 per cent positive feedback.

Ankush Sabharwal, CEO, Founder, CoRover Private Limited, said, “As part of the Partnership, Google’s Business Messages and CoRover will work towards future product alignments to support the growing user base, currently at a billion+ users, and cater to the rising demand for AI Virtual Assistants like viz. ChatBot, VoiceBot, and metaverse enabled Digital Twin, VideoBot powered by CoRover’s human-centered conversational AI platform.”