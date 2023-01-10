Here’s how this entrepreneur is trying to boost livelihood options for the people of Congo

Harish Jagtani Group, the multiple-domain conglomerate based in the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC), is lining up measures that would boost its mission of transforming the African nation into a self-dependant, self-reliant nation. The Group has charted out various initiatives including offering vocational training, enhancing means of living, and opening up added employment opportunities to the population of DRC.

Besides, the man behind the group, Harish Jagtani, would also look toward the creation of more trade opportunities between India and DRC. The aim is to enhance the capabilities and skills of the native population of the DRC.

Here’s how it will be helping:

The HJ Group will create more development opportunities, in terms of technology and infrastructure, and strive towards providing numerous employment opportunities to the youth of the African country.

It would focus on hiring native professionals and employees. The company has in its portfolio a slew of businesses, and all these ventures make it a point to hire local staff in large numbers.

Along with sister concern HJ Pharma, the company offers affordable healthcare in the entire Central and Western African Region. These apart, the group has roped in global brands of the likes of Mercedes-Benz, Hilton Hotels, and many more, as partners, to lay the path toward growth and development for the DRC and its populace.