Here’s how this company is helping people to live and work in other countries

Are you planning to move abroad for a better future and stable job but you are clueless about doing it? To help talented professionals to move out of India— Santa Fe is providing them with guidance to live and work abroad. It has been a decade and a half of seismic change in how and where many of us work. The mutual exchange of people and skills helps in improving the Indian economy.

What is Santa Fe?

Back in 2008, Santa Fe’s offices serviced just six cities. Today that’s grown to over a hundred, supported by an expert partner network covering more than 20,000 PIN codes. With a broader range of services and greater geographic coverage, Santa Fe India thrives at providing exceptional relocation experiences to a diverse range of international and domestic clients. The scale of opportunities and challenges in the road ahead could not have been foreseen: but if anywhere is adept at adapting to change, it is India.

Everything changed three years ago in India with the emergence of COVID-19. New data shows just how resilient India’s mobile workforce is— as its service sector is now the fastest growing in the world, accounting for 60% of the economy. The international outlook is upbeat due to …

• Accessible tax incentives, subsidies, and streamlined regulations—bolstered by initiatives such as Make in India, Digital India, Skill India, and Smart Cities.

• A population of 1.3 billion people, including a rapidly expanding middle class makes it an attractive growth market to sell into, not simply procure services from.

• India has a young, increasingly educated population and is the world’s largest English-speaking nation—which attracts US and European corporates over the lure of East Asia alternatives.

The most pronounced shift in 2023 is one of a sense of mutual benefit—of ebb and flow. The phrase ‘brain drain is hardly new, as more young Indian professionals choose to work in Europe and the Far East than ever before. But as this valuable talent pool returns home, they bring with them new skillsets, strategies, and ways of working. Santa Fe is proud to help human resources and mobility teams broaden the horizons for so many, from immigration services and international shipping to finding homes and schools.

Speaking about the company’s journey, Yann Blandy, Executive Chairman of Santa Fe Relocation said, “We are extremely proud of what we have achieved over the past 15 years in India. Our success is a testament to our team’s dedication, who have worked tirelessly to ensure we deliver the best services to our clients. The outlook for Global Mobility and the flow of talented people in and out of India is positive, enriching people and prospects. I am extremely humbled and happy to be with our Indian colleagues to celebrate this milestone.”