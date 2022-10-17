Here’s how ‘superfoods’ can help in keeping you active even after a 9 hour workday

By Shivranjani Gupta, CMO & CSO, Conscious Food

What is a superfood? All foods are made up of the macronutrients of carbs, proteins and fats. Superfoods are those that have benefits beyond their macronutrient content. E.g. Haldi is a potent antioxidant because of the curcumin that it contains, almonds are a brain food because of the Vitamin E and fat content and so on.

Superfoods contain vitamins, minerals or polyphenols – these are phyto-nutrients that provide benefits to the body and our health. Another aspect of superfoods is that they are local, and sustainable, something that has been practiced traditionally and over long periods of time – e.g. wherever you are in India, you know that Khichdi is eaten with ghee to get the full benefits of the protein, fats, vitamins and minerals of the food. Fatigue is caused by poor lifestyle choices, but also by deficiencies such as anaemia (low iron), poor liver or kidney health, low Vitamins D or B12, inflammation, infection, thyroid disorders, sleep issues and so on. Some of these problems may require medical intervention, but often dietary changes can have the necessary impact. Limiting sugary processed foods, eating whole foods and including superfoods such as almonds,cashews, ghee, honey, amla, haldi, chia seeds, flax seeds, dates, avocado, quinoa, sprouted nachni, cinnamon, cloves, elaichi, green tea, pulses and legumes will help our bodies get the vitamins, minerals and phytochemicals that we need and give us the energy and vitality to keep going even after a 9-hour workday.

Other small changes which will help the superfoods to effectively do their job are thingslike moderating caffeine intake. Excess caffeine (more than 2 cups a day) can cause blood sugar and energy crashes. Moderate sugar consumption – excess sugar leads to cravings, blood sugar dips causing to tiredness and hunger. Ensure that you exercise for atleast 3 hours per week. Manage stress and get adequate sleep. If these pillars of good health are strong, superfoods will do their job to supercharge your day and give you energy to keep going.

Vitamins A, C and E will provide immunity, all dark leafy greens contain iron and calcium, coloured fruit and vegetables are antioxidant sources, nuts and whole grains contain magnesium, manganese, phosphorus, selenium, copper and other required minerals.