Here’s how much Mukesh Ambani’s chef earns; Check salary and compensation here

Mukesh Ambani, one of the world’s richest business tycoons, believes in living a humble and down-to-earth life despite his wealth and assets. Not many people would know that Mukesh Ambani is a vegetarian and follows a strict diet.

He followed his diet even during his time as a student at Stanford University in the 1970s. Although he eats eggs, he does not consume any form of meat or alcoholic beverages.

The business tycoon enjoys having basic and simple food – Dal, Chapati, and rice. Mukesh Ambani likes exploring various eating joints and doesn’t mind eating at any location – Roadside stall or high-class cafe.

Mukesh Ambani enjoys Thai Cuisine – His Sunday breakfast menu usually includes idli-sambhar. His wife Nita Ambani once revealed that despite his busy schedule, Mukesh Ambani makes sure to have dinner with his family.

It’s evident that Mukesh Ambani’s chef plays a major role in his day-to-day life and if you are wondering how much his chef earns, then here’s the answer.

As per media reports, Mukesh Ambani’s chef at Antilia gets a salary of Rs 2 lakh per month. That’s not all, Mukesh Ambani’s employees receive insurance and tuition reimbursements. The kids of the staff members attend school in the United States. You read that right!

Mukesh Ambani ensures that his staff members are financially stable – his drive, in 2017, earned Rs 2 lakh per month.