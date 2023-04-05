Here’s how many crores Virat Kohli earned from the IPL; Know about his net worth & other expensive things he owns

Virat Kohli is not just one of the best batsmen in the world but he is also the highest run-scorer in IPL history. He became the first player in IPL history to aggregate 6,000 runs at an average of 36.43. The strike rate was almost 130. With him, the Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) had an excellent start in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2023. Captain Faf du Plessis and Virat Kohli’s outstanding partnership helped the team win against the Mumbai Indians (MI).

Having discussed his success, it won’t be surprising to know he is also one of the highest earners in IPL. Take a look at his salary, net worth, lifestyle, luxurious mansion, and more:

A look at Virat Kohli’s salary over the years

RCB signed Virat Kohli from the Under 19 players’ draft for just Rs 12 lakhs – It was in 2008 for IPL’s inaugural edition. For the unversed, Virat Kohli made India win the U19 World Cup trophy. His salary remained the same for three seasons. However, in 2011, the salary was increased to Rs 8.2 crore. He continued to take home the same amount till 2014. In 2013, he became RCB’s full-time captain.

He started taking Rs 12.5 crore from 2015 to 2017. Virat Kohli was retained by RCB in 2018 for Rs 18 crore. It remained the same until 2021. As per reports, in 2022, the franchise paid him Rs 15 crore and he is earning the same amount for the ongoing 2023 season.

If we calculate, in total, Virat Kohli earned Rs 173 crore and 20 lakhs in 16b seasons of the IPL.

Virat Kohli’s net worth

With a net worth of $112 million (approximately Rs 927 crore), Virat Kohli was the world’s 61st highest-paid athlete in 2022, Sportskeeda reported. As per Forbes, he earned approximately Rs 279 crore. The cricketer earned Rs 256 crore from commercial deals alone. According to Hopperhq, Virat Kohli takes Rs 8.9 crore per Instagram post. For the unversed, Virat Kohli is one of the only four players to be contracted under BCCI’s A+ category – This helps him earn an annual remuneration of Rs 7 crore.

Virat Kohli’s properties

Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma recently bought a 19-crore villa in Alibaigh. The 8-acre land is designed by Sussanne Khan. The villa has stunning interiors, a massive outdoor pool, and luxurious detailing. The cricketer also owns lavish mansions in Mumbai and Gurgaon. That’s not all, he recently expanded his One8 Commune and turned singer Kishore Kumar’s bungalow into a restaurant.