Here’s how many crores MS Dhoni earned from the IPL in 16 seasons; Know about his net worth, swanky cars and lavish lifestyle

MS Dhoni, also known as Captain Cool, is one of the most successful captains in the history of the Indian Premier League. He began his IPL career in 2008, playing for the Chennai Super Kings, and has since become synonymous with the team.

Under his captaincy, CSK has won the IPL title four times, in 2010, 2011, 2018, and 2021. He is also among the top 10 run-scorers in the history of the IPL.

Dhoni is known for his calm demeanor, tactical acumen, and ability to lead from the front. He has also been a prolific batsman in the IPL, with over 4,978 runs at an impressive strike rate of over 135. His wicket-keeping skills have also been crucial for CSK’s success. His contribution to CSK and the IPL as a whole has been immense, and he continues to be a key player for the team despite retiring from international cricket in 2020.



During the first three seasons of the tournament, Dhoni drew a salary of Rs 6 crore per season. For IPL 2022, he was retained by CSK for Rs crore which is slightly less than the amount he earned per season from 2018 to 2021, which was Rs 15 crore. In total, the former Indian skipper has earned Rs 176 crore from salaries during his IPL career spanning 16 years.



In this article, we take a look at Dhoni’s net worth, properties, swanky cars and more.

Net Worth

As of 2023, per CAKnowledge, his total net worth stands at Rs 1,030 crore. He is one of the highest-paid sports persons globally, having achieved this net worth in a relatively short period. Notably, his net worth has increased by 32% in recent years.

House

Dhoni purchased a lavish home in Dehradun, India in 2011, which is currently valued at approximately Rs 17.8 crores. In addition, he possesses several other real estate properties.



Besides, The Kailashpati farmhouse, is a magnificent property in Ranchi sprawling across seven acres of land owned by the cricketer. The property boasts excellent landscaping and stunning interiors, making it a well-designed and luxurious dwelling. The estimated price of Dhoni’s house is around Rs 6 crore.

Gearhead

Mahi’s love for automobiles is not hidden as he is known to be a petrolhead and owns an impressive fleet of classic and luxurious cars, besides a collection of several motorcycles he often takes out on rides.

His impressive car collection comprises Hummer H2, Audi Q7, Mitsubishi Pajero SFX, Land Rover Freelander , Mahindra Scorpio, Ferrari 599 GTO, Jeep Grand Cherokee Trackhawk, Nissan Jonga, Pontiac Firebird Trans am, Mercedes Benz GLE, Rolls Royce Silver Shadow, and Hindustan Motors Ambassador.