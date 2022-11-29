KISNA launches ‘Teri Roshni Hun Main’ campaign to mark the brand re-stage

KISNA Diamond & Gold jewellery marks the restage with its new campaign Teri Roshni Hun Main. The campaign speaks to the progressive Indian woman who often finds herself being questioned about her choices in life and uses her own resourcefulness to overcome any doubts. The campaign features popular actor Nakuul Mehta who represents KISNA as a confidant to this modern woman. The campaign builds on the brand’s new identity and philosophy of enabling women to shine through every step of the way.

The campaign is a testament to this support as the brand believes that every woman has the inner assertion and belief to fulfill her ambitions to realise her true potential.

Parag Shah, Director, KISNA (from Hari Krishna Group) further added, ”With rising affluence and international exposure, the Indian woman is ready to upgrade from traditional gold to more wearable diamonds. KISNA is best positioned to be a diamond-first brand given its Hari Krishna Group legacy. The re-stage campaign comes hand in hand with a shift in distribution strategy to focus on retail franchise expansion. Launched in 2005, KISNA is India’s most widely distributed diamond jewellery brand.”

Talking about his association, actor Nakuul Mehta said, “Being surrounded by solid women forces all my life, I have always seen them as inspirational beings that embody fervour, grit, compassion, and commitment through every aspect of their existence. So having an association as I have with KISNA seemed like the perfect extension of my belief. I’m truly thrilled to have such a seamless union of thought for my first-ever jewellery brand collaboration making KISNA and their vision a truly special one for me.”