Here’s how an app is redefining the way the younger generation looks at meditation and Vedic life

Emerging apps that can help people in staying fit – both mentally and physically. These apps often help people come closer to Vedic life. Sadhana app is one such platform headed by CEO Priyanka Anand. She says that the app is working towards helping in getting closer to their roots of Vedic life through Mantra Sadhana. “Now that is where I’d like to talk about the concept of Mantra sadhana, a powerful practice from our Vedic scriptures to connect with the divine cosmic energy and achieves spiritual growth and enlightenment,” Priyanka says.

The CEO also talked about how the app is simplifying and minimising the distances and one can perform a group virtual sadhana from across the world at the same time frame. “No doubt that it is a breakthrough in dharma, bringing all Sanatanies across the globe together and practicing the auspicious and most powerful Sri Suktam sadhana. But it was also a technological wonder to be able to use technology in such a manner.”

The app uses artificial intelligence (AI) to create 3D elements giving users an absolute real-time experience and shares the very proud CEO of the Vedic Sadhana Foundation, Priyanka Anand. All yagyas and rituals on the app are an eco-friendly and green way of celebrating where we are being kind to mother nature by saving up on her natural resources.

The Sadhana app also endeavors to be the bridging gap between parents and their kids, where parents will be able to encourage their kids to use technology to build their spiritual banks and the kids will be able to understand and get closer to their Vedic roots. “We will be introducing more of such powerful sadhanas as a regular feature at the Sadhana App, she added.